The Beaumont High girls’ cross-country team finished second behind Great Oak of Temecula on Saturday, Sept. 3, in the Cool Breeze Invitational at the Fairplex in Pomona.
Great Oak finished with 17 points while second-place Beaumont had 117.
Sophomore Angie Valenzuela led the way for Beaumont, finishing 12th overall with a time of 19:26.4. Sophomore Hannah Butterfield was 18th in 19:46.0, followed by sophomore Kiana Stewart who finished 26th in 20:08.07. Also for Beaumont, Kayla Carbajal was 38th in 20:38.8 and freshman Gabriela Vasquez was 40th in 20:48.5.
Beaumont sophomore Elena Romero, competing in the 1.5-mile race for sophomores only, finished 12th in 10:15.8.
In the girls’ Divisions III-V race over the 3.1-mile course, Redlands East Valley’s Meghan Walker finished 25th in 20:01.17. Jordan Dennett placed 43rd in 20:52.6.
Beaumont’s boys, competing in the 1.5-mile sophomore race, finished 11th led by Kelly Hebenton’s 43rd place finish in 8:43.8.
REV placed 17th in the boys’ sundown invitational race led by junior Emmanual Wallace who finished 18th in 15:24.2. Frank Rodriguez, a sophomore, placed 60th in the time of 16:11.9. Arrowhead Christian’s (ACA) senior Elijah McBroom finished just ahead of Wallace in 17th place as the lone ACA runner, with a time of 15:16.0.
When all divisional races were totaled up, Beaumont finished 19th overall in the girls’ competitions while Redlands East Valley was 31st and Beaumont was 35th in the boys races.
FASTBACK INVITATIONAL
Citrus Valley High had five girls finish in the top 20 overall to wind up in second place at the Fastback Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2. In the boys’ race, Yucaipa finished in fifth place while Citrus Valley placed 15th.
Gabriella Romero led Citrus Valley to its No. 2 finish by completing the 1.8-mile race in second place with a time of 12:04.90. Hailie Lomeli was sixth in 12:20.90. Itzel Del Rio was ninth in 12:24.50. Isabella Bravo finished 19th in 13:02.50. Citrus Valley’s fifth runner, Brooklyn Timm, finished in 14:51.10.
Cali Good was Yucaipa High’s top finisher overall in 13:12.00, good for 26th place. Following her were T-Bird teammates Isabell Long in 13:33.40, Natalie Zamora in 13:37.80; Allison Shreve in 14:08.90; and Elizabeth Palmer in 14:40.80.
In division races, Citrus Valley’s sophomore girls finished third with 102 points. Yucaipa’s boys finished second in the sophomore boys 1.8-mile race with 79 points while Citrus Valley was fifth in the same race with 158 points.
In the merger of results from the four divisions of boys’ competition with over 1,000 runners, Ethan Romero of Citrus Valley wound up fourth in 10:11.40. Aidan Sturtevant finished in 11:06.00, Christ Ontiveros was the third Blackhawk to the finish in 11:12.60, followed by Kalani Daniel in 11:33.30 and Nate Caliva in 11:44.90.
Top overall boys’ runners for Yucaipa were Ethan Williamson, timed in 11:44.60; Nathan Nielson, timed in 12:02.20 and Aiden Pyne, timed in 12:42.30.
COLTON SWARM
Redlands High (RHS) made a strong showing at the Colton Swarm’s 3.1-mile cross country course Saturday, Sept. 2, finishing second overall with 91 points and second place in the senior class division and winning the sophomore class division in the boys’ races. Redlands High junior girls won the division with 17 points.
In placing second overall in the boys’ meet, the Terriers were led by senior Brian Sanchez, timed in 16:58.40. Sophomore Kallen Gregg was the No. 2 overall finisher for RHS in 17:57, followed by another sophomore Drew Anderson in 18:03.10. Senior Ayden Arient was next in 18:27.30. Senior Thomas Vanesch was the fourth best Terrier runner in 19:32.50 followed by senior Miraj Parekh in 19:36.10. Sophomore Brayden Choi was the only other Redlands runner under 20 minutes, clocked at 19:59.20.
In their victory in the sophomore division, Gregg led the way for Redlands, followed by Drew Anderson, Choi, Sebastian Powers, Isaac Anderson and Alejandro Davali.
In their own division, the Redlands senior boys scored 62 points to finish second behind Oak Hills with 31 points. In winning the sophomore boys’ race, the Terriers finished with 31 points to second place Alta Loma’s 64 points. Littlerock High won the overall team title with 87 points, four points higher than Redlands.
Finished results did not post overall team scores for the girls division, but Redlands was the clear winner in the Junior Class division with 17 points, well ahead of Littlerock in second place with 38.
The Redlands High girls finished 1-2-3-5-6 in the divisional race led by Lauren Mendoza in 21:17.40. Madelyn Eubanks clocked 25:24.20 and Margaret Male posted a 26:39.58.
