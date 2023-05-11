Numerous area athletes excelled at the CIF-Southern Section swimming and diving championships last weekend at Riverside City College.
Redlands High’s Wyatt Miner finished second in the Division 2 individual medley in 1:50.56 and took a second in the 500 freestyle in 4:33.64. Miner also helped Redlands finish fourth in the medley relay (1:35.70) and fifth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:13.08).
The Redlands boys placed fifth as a team with 124 points. El Segundo was the winner with 256 points.
Citrus Valley’s Hayley Smith placed second in the D2 girls’ 500 free (4:54.98) and sixth in the 200 IM (2:05.51).
Beaumont’s Yuroslav Puryshev took 13th in the 50 free in 21.90 and eighth in the 100 free in 48.28.
Redlands’ Ethan de Vera finished 12th in the 100 butterfly in 51.40 and 10th in the 100 back in 53.05. Redlands’ Eli Martinez-Spencer finished 18th in the 100 back in 54.86.
In the D3 finals, Yucaipa’s Joshua Peace won the 500 free in 4:30.40 as he finished the race strongly.
