Redlands East Valley High School boys captured the Varsity Division of the Perris Valley XC Showdown Saturday while the REV girls took fifth place, led by two sophomores and a freshman.
Emmanuel Wallace, a junior, led the Wildcats to the victory, timed in 15:20.3 for the 3-mile run at Lake Perris. Sophomore Frank Rodriguez was third in 15:49.3 and senior Juan Montes was 10th in 16:46.0. REV posted 53 points as a team.
Also scoring points for the team were senior Jonah Soria, timed in 16:56.0, and sophomore Dallin Shearer, timed in 17:18.9. Sophomore Ethan Walker was a non-scoring 28th in the race, timed in 17:22.7.
REV’s varsity girls scored 139 points, led by sophomore Meghan Walker, who won the race in 18:21.3. Temecula Valley won the race with 42 points. Sophomore Jordan Dennert finished 12th overall in 20:11.2. Freshman Helena Arragin was 30th in 21:31.8. Also scoring points for REV were senior Evelyn Reyes, timed in 23:14.0 and junior Kathryn Morris, timed in 24:41.3.
In other races at the meet, Yucaipa’s girls placed second in the 3-mile Junior-Senior (large schools) race. Amyah Erickson finished third in 21:10.7, while Faith Facio was fourth in 21:53.4. Leilani Aguilar was 19th in 24:15.7 and Codee Gilsen was 20th in 24:26.7. Yucaipa scored 51 points, just behind winner Temescal Canyon HS with 43 points.
In the Boys Frosh-Soph (large schools) Division, Yucaipa placed fourth with 115 points while REV wound up 12th with 288 points. Angilo Trejo led the T-birds with an 11th place finish in 18:32.5 with teammate Archer Avarell 12th in 18:34.3. Cameron Petinak was 22nd in 19:05.1. Angelo Carlo was 31st in 19:43.4 and Trenton Hohman was 41st in 20:19.1.
REV’s team was led by Nikko Ballesteros, who placed 34th in 19:54.9, and Keegan Ver Steeg, 49th in 20:40.0.
REV’s Frosh-Soph Girls team wound up ninth overall with 195 points, led by Dorothy McCoy in 26:36.5. Izabella Elias was timed in 26:36.9 and Damariz Bravo finished in 27:01.8.
Yucaipa’s girls’ team finished third and Citrus Belt League rival Beaumont placed eighth in the Varsity Girls 5K run at the 43rd Asics/Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park, site of the 2022 state CIF championships next month.
At the same event, the Yucaipa HS boys took 23rd place and Beaumont wound up 25th overall in the boys Varsity 5K.
Seniors Taylor Becker and Cali Good led the Thunderbirds. Becker finished fifth overall in 18: 49.3 while Good was 15th in 19:30.0. Sophomore Elizabeth Palmer was the third T-bird across the finish line in 20:29.4, good for 48th place.
Junior Natalie Zamora finished 62nd in 20:51.4 followed by two freshman girls – Bailee Gilsen (21;01.4) and Kaylie Whitaker (21:03.3) who wound up 72nd and 73rd in the race. Yucaipa wound up with 202 points. Granada Hills Charter won the race with 149 points.
Beaumont scored 291 points to finish in the eighth spot. The Cougars, made up of four sophomores and a junior, were led in this race by sophomore Angie Valenzuela, who finished 29th in 19:55.8. The team’s No. 1 runner all season, Hannah Butterfield, was 34th in 20:42.9. Kiana Steward was 59th in 20:48.6. Kayla Carbajal was 76th in 21:04,2. Junior Haley Mayfield wound up 98th in 21:26.2
In the boys varsity 5K run, Yucaipa’s 509 points placed in 22 spots behind No. 1 Arcadia’s 114 points. Xander Merkwan was the first T-Bird finisher in 52nd place in 16:58.0. Scott Caricato was 85th in 17:21.5 and Seth Mueller 87th in 17:22.5.
Beaumont totaled 693 points in the race. Anthony Ruiz was the first Cougars finisher in 17:37.7 while Eli Rutherford was 127th in 17:49.1
Next up for the CBL rivals is the second CBL team meet on Oct. 15 at Prospect Park in Redlands
