Many local runners shined at the 3-mile Woodbridge Invitational cross-country meet last weekend at Silverlakes Recreation Center.
Redlands, Citrus Valley, Redlands East Valley and Beaumont all competed.
Boys varsity gold A — REV finished third with 170 points. Sean Walker was 212th at 16:05.8, Palmer Aguilar took 27th in 16:12.4, Jacob Ladd was 35th in 16:17.4, Frank Rodriguez was 48th in 16:29.5 and Corey Ford was 64th in 16:43.9.
Girls varsity gold A — REV finished fifth with 161 points. Katie Hornung was sixth in 18:13.6, Meghan Walker was 25th in 19:30.1, Jordan Dennert took 43rd in 19:48.8, Shannon Cockerill was 50th in 20:00.1 and Jennifer Lopez placed 68th in 20:27.7.
Boys rated — Citrus Valley finished 20th with 459 points in a field of 33 teams. Ethan Romero took 21st in 15:11.1, Jake Caliva was 87th in 15:49.2 and Chris Ontiveros placed 112th in 16:00.4.
Girls rated — Citrus Valley was 12th with 332 points in a field of 26 teams. Gabriella Romero was 26th in 18:07,9, Itzel Del Rio placed 38th in 18:16.5, Hailie Lomelli was 52nd in 18:31.0 and Isabella Bravo took 61st in 18:36.3.
Girls varsity blue — Beaumont High placed seventh with 183 points.
Hannah Butterfield was fourth in 18:05.3, Diana Collier placed 43rd in 19:43.4, Alejandra Villegas was 60th in 20:07.4, Hailey Mayfield finished 66th in 20:22.3 and Mariana Ruiz was 80th in 20:36.7.
Individual event placers
Boys sophomore white — Redlands’ Miguel Paz took 27th in 16:20.1 for the Terriers who placed 23rd as a team with 553 points.
Boys freshman gold — Redlands finished 15th with 345 points. Drew Anderson of Redlands was the top Terrier runner, finishing 83rd in 21:02.3.
Diego Caldera of Citrus Valley was 18th in 18:45.4, while Ethan Walker of Redlands East Valley was 46th in 19:54.8.
Boys sophomore gold —Mateo Saldana of Citrus Valley finished 38th in 18:41.3.
Boys freshman blue —Victoria Garcia of Beaumont was 35th in 18:25.9.
Girls freshman gold — Hailey Rout of Citrus Valley took 21st in 21:51.1.
Girls sophomore gold — Elizabeth Garcia of Citrus Valley was 38th in 22:05.9.
Girls junior varsity blue — Amy Mejia of Beaumont placed 28th in 21:19.8 out of 204 runners.
Girls varsity white —Brianna Hernandez of Beaumont was 13th in 19:34.4. The Cougars finished 12th overall with 226 points.
Boys varsity blue – Marcus Shin of Beaumont took eighth in 15:30.7.
Beaumont finished 13th overall with 321 points.
