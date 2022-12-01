Runners from Citrus Valley and Redlands East Valley high schools fared well in the CIF-State Cross-Country Championships. The event was held on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Woodward Park in Fresno.
The Citrus Valley girls’ team finished eighth in the Division 2 girls’ race with a score of 291 and a combined time of 1:38.11.
Los Altos High of Los Altos Hills won the D2 division with a score of 80 (combined time, 1:32.16).
Hailie Lomeli was the first runner across for Citrus Valley in the girls’ D2 race, finishing 44th in 19:08.5. Citrus Valley’s Itzel Del Rio finished 54th in 19:21.8 followed by teammates Gabriella Romero, 74th in 19:38.7; freshman Alegra Caldera (76th, 19:39), Isabella Bravo (119th, 20:22.7), freshman Odyssea Barro (128th, 20:31.2), and Isabella Merideth (167th, 21:33.3).
Also, Citrus Valley’s Ethan Romero (brother of Citrus Valley girls’ runner Gabriella Romero) placed 54th in the boys’ D2 race in 16:10.2. Newbury Park’s Lex Young won the race in 14:27.9.
“Our kids ran great,” Citrus Valley girls’ coach Grace Padilla Leong said. “Ethan [Romero], who came down with a cold a few days before the race, was the first boy in our school history to compete at state. Ethan was boxed from the start of the race and was in 133rd place during the first mile. During the last two miles he passed 79 runners to place 54th overall out of 200 runners in a very competitive field.”
Padilla Leong was also overjoyed with her Citrus Valley girls’ team, which qualified for state for the first time.
“They ran a strong packed race and placed eighth overall among Division 2 schools,” she said. “At one point they were tied for eighth against defending state champions, Mira Costa High, but our sixth runner, Odyssea, beat their sixth runner (to push Citrus Valley ahead). We’re very proud.”
Redlands East Valley star Emmanuel Wallace finished eighth in the boys’ D3 race in 15:32.8. Dana Hills’ Evan Noonan won the race in 15:04.3.
“I learned a lot,” Wallace said. “I’ll be even stronger next year. Only a few seconds [better] and I would have been Top 6. It was a tough course that I’d never run. But now I’ve run it, so I’ll do better next time.”
REDLANDS TURKEY TROT
Former Redlands East Valley High runner Matt Hornung won the 5-kilometer (3.1 miles) division of the Redlands Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day.
Hornung, who now runs for Washington University of St. Louis, Mo., finished in 15 minutes and 21 seconds, almost two minutes better than the nearest finisher.
Hornung recently finished in 11th place in the 2022 NCAA Midwest Regional Cross-Country meet, first on his team, in 25:24.2 for the 8K race to earn All-Midwest Regional honors. Hornung had three Top-15 finishes this season.
Elijah McBroom of Loma Linda was second to Hornung in 17:10, Mario Granadeno of Los Angeles was third in 17:15 Raymond Ortega of Riverside was fourth in 17:38, Jacob Jackson of Loma Linda was fifth in 17:49, and Seth Mueller of Yucaipa was sixth in 17:52.
Former Redlands East Valley High star Samantha Aguilar finished first in the women’s 5K in 18:08. Aguilar recently ran the eight fastest 6K in Cal Poly Pomona women’s cross-country, 21:43.8, to earn 19th place at the NCAA Division II West Regional in Billings, Mont. She was the first Bronco runner across the finish line, earning All-West Region honors. She was the top Cal Poly Pomona finisher in eight of her career 22 races during four-year cross-country career.
The other top finishers in the Redlands Turkey Trot women’s 5K were: Sara Parvin, Yucaipa, 19:06; Audrey Brunken, Moreno Valley, 19:12; Faith Jointer, Redlands, 19:28; Cali Good, Yucaipa, 19:28; Elisa Polino, Rialto, 19:44.
Jordan Slagter of Redlands won the 1K kids’ division of the Turkey Trot in 4:41. She was followed by Martin Gonzalez of Redlands in 4:57, Jaxson Araiza of Loma Linda in 5:06, Raevyn Araiza of Loma Linda in 5:07, Brennen Overstreet of Yucaipa in 5:07, and Spencer Twiss of Littleton, Colo., in 5:08.
