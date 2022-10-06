The Redlands High boys’ cross-country team placed second in the varsity division of the Temecula Twilight Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1, while the Beaumont girls placed fifth in the Showdown Division.
The Terriers finished their 3-mile run with 158 points, second only to La Quinta High School, first with 100 points. Cajon, the third CBL team to finish in the top five at the meet, was fourth in the boys varsity division with 198 points.
Leading the way for Redlands were a pair of sophomores — Drew Anderson and Kallon Gregg — who finished 15th and 16th overall, timed in 16:16.4 and 16:16.5 respectively. They were followed by senior Ayden Arient, 26th in 16:35.4, senior Brian Sanchez, 45th in 17:01.3 and Neal Connelly, a junior, 56th in 17:11.8.
Vicente Quiroz Jr., was the best of the CBL runners in the meet, finishing second in the boys varsity division run in 15:38.1. Jacob Mendiola of Cajon was sixth in 15:57.0.
Four sophomores and a junior propelled Beaumont to a fifth-place finish in the Girls Showdown division, led by one of the area’s best runners in Hannah Butterfield. The sophomore star placed sixth overall in the Showdown in 17:15.5 for 3 miles over the Galway Downs course.
Sophomore Angie Valenzuela wound up 19th in 18:21.9 while Kiana Stewart, another sophomore, finished 30th in 19:14.9. Sophomore Kayla Carbajal was 32nd in 19:18.8. Junior Haley Mayfield was 35th in 19:21.6 to give the Cougars 122 points. La Costa Canyon won the division with 67 points.
Beaumont’s boys team finished in 11th place in the Boys Showdown division with 253 points, well behind Glendora, the winning team, with 94 points. Ed Rutherford of the Cougars was among the top 20 runners, winding up 15th in the good time of 15:34.0.
Brea Invitational
Citrus Valley High continued its strong showings by taking the team title in both boys and girls divisions Saturday at the Brea Invitational at Carbon Canyon Park.
The boys scored 79 points to take the team title, just ahead of Crescenta Valley with 87 points. The girls took their division with 65 points, with St. Lucy’s Priory second at 134 points.
Ethan Romero led the boys, completing the 3.2-mile course in 16:19.9, followed by Chris Ontiveros in 16:59.2, Mateo Saldana in 17:03.9, Diego Caldera in 17:05.5 and Kalani Daniel in 17:17.4.
Top finisher for the Blackhawk girls was Hailie Lomeli, timed in 19:27.3 over the 3.2-mile course. Following her were Gabriella Romero in 19:56.0, Isabella Bravo in 20:00.7, Itzel Del Rio in 20:21.4 and Odyessa Barro in 20:25.3.
Citrus Valley placed five runners in the top 25 finishers in both divisions.
