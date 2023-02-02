A host of area players made the recently announced All-CIF-Southern Section football teams.
Earning all-section in Division 2 were Brock Lium and Joseph Zelaya of Citrus Valley.
Lium caught 52 passes for 760 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense he had 20 tackles and intercepted three passes and recovered a fumble. Lium also returned several kicks for touchdowns. Zelaya made 67 tackles, 51 of them being solo. He had one sack and recovered one fumble and caused two fumbles.
Lium’s father, Boyd, is the Citrus Valley athletic director. Zelaya’s father, Phil, is the former Kaiser High of Fontana football coach.
Making the squad in D5 were Rudy Castillo and Nick Juarez of Yucaipa and Tayven Anderson and Pedro Navarro of Beaumont.
Juarez had 65 tackles, 42 of them solo. He had 4.5 sacks.
Castillo caught 49 passes for 649 yards and 10 touchdowns. On defense he had 51 tackles, 40 of them solo. He intercepted five passes and caused one fumble.
Anderson made 47 tackles, with 22 of them solo. He had 2.5 sacks and one interception. Navarro opened holes on the offensive line and pass protected for quarterback Christopher Cooper.
Earning all-section in D13 were Mason Lackey, Allen Overholt and David Vega of Arrowhead Christian Academy.
Lackey rushed for 1,257 yards and 15 touchdowns and made 49 tackles, 33 of them solo. Overholt caught 12 passes for 134 yards and one TD and made 126 tackles, 96 solo. He also had three sacks and two interceptions. Vega made 101 tackles (71 solo) and made 10 sacks with two fumble recoveries.
