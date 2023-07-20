Yucaipa High junior infielder Daniel Arambula made the Cal-Hi Sports underclass all-state baseball first team announced recently.
Arambula also made the prestigious Milwaukee Brewers Area Code Games team.
Earning all-state second team as a catcher was Yucaipa High graduated senior Luke Scherrer.
Landing on the all-state medium-sized schools’ team as a multi-purpose player (hit and pitch) was Redlands East Valley graduated senior Tyler Albanese.
Earning all-state third team as a multi-purpose player (hitting and pitching) was Aquinas High graduated senior Owen Egan who is from Yucaipa.
KA-BOOM
The SoCal Bombers, a travel baseball team with area players, went 7-1 in a recent national tournament in Georgia. The Bombers finally lost in a round of 16 game against the eventual champion East Cobb Astros 16U.
Ty Whittle, who will probably transfer to Redlands East Valley High in the fall, had a run batted in during a 4-3 Bombers’ victory against SBA North. Whittle, who formerly attended Beaumont High, went 1-for-3 at the plate.
In a Bombers’ 8-1 victory against KBC 16U Prime, Whittle pitched five innings and yielded four hits and three runs while striking out two and walking four. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run.
In the Bombers’ final, 8-1 loss to East Cobb, Whittle had one hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.