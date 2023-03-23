Annual bike classic headed for Redlands

There is one event that is the longest continuously running invitational professional bicycle stage race in America. That is the Redlands Bicycle Classic, held in Redlands and surrounding communities.
The RBC runs from April 12 through 16.
The event began in 1985 and has grown to 350 elite racers and has hosted future stars of the Olympic, Tour de France, and world championships. It is little surprise race organizers like to say it’s “where legends are born.”
“It’s one of our biggest fields,” race media director Scott Welsh said. “There are over 200 pro men and over 140 women.”
Besides the pros, there is a so-called plain wrap race for amateurs and a kids’ race.
“Most current Tour de France riders went through Redlands,” Welsh said. “It’s a training ground and a place to launch.”
Dozens of host families are lined up to house riders from out of town but more are needed. As of mid-March host families were needed for about 70 more riders. Some host families take in 3-4 riders and then recruit another family or two in the neighborhood to house more.
“The event is a testimony to Redlands’ history of volunteerism,” Welsh said. “We’ve always shown warmth toward the athletes. It might just be a matter of providing floor space for air mattresses.”
Use of a bathroom and refrigerator space will also be required, along with a safe place to store the rider’s bicycles. Providing meals is not a necessity as many of the riders are on special diets. There is also no need to entertain the riders because they are so busy during the five days.
For more information on the host family’s program, contact lead coordinator Robyn Purves at Robyn4RBC@gmail.com.
Race Marshals are also needed. Marshals are responsible for keeping automobiles off the course when bicyclists are in the vicinity, for pedestrian control, and for assisting residents in reaching their destinations. Race marshal training is provided by the Redlands Bicycle Classic and law enforcement personnel. The race marshal coordinator may be contacted at racemarshals@redlandsclassic.com.
There is no para-cycle race series this year; it has been canceled by PossAbilities, Welsh said.
Overall, Welsh expects an entertaining five days of racing.
“There will be five days of pro racing at the highest level in North America,” he said. “It’s the premier pro stage race in America with the best talent and a deep history. Some of the racers you see in Redlands in a few years will be in France.”
