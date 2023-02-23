Alyssa Downs all-time leading scorer

Alyssa Downs became the University of Redlands’ all-time leading scorer by scoring 18 points as Redlands defeated Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 58-54. The effort gave Downs 1,594 points for her career. She grew up in South San Francisco and played for St. Ignatius College Prep of San Francisco.
Chyanne Pagkalinawan chipped in with 17 points for Redlands and Colbi Zorich added 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Bulldogs lose to CMS
The University of Redlands men’s basketball team fell to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 79-64.
Neil Owens and Cal Hansen both scored 12 points for Redlands and Josh Himel and Khyree Armstead tossed in nine points each.
Despite the loss, Redlands locked up the No. 3 seed in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference playoffs, which begin on Friday, Feb. 24. The Bulldogs were 16-7 overall, 10-4 in the SCIAC following the loss to CMS.
T-Birds edged
The Yucaipa High baseball team fell to Servite of Anaheim 4-3. Trevor Busby pitched well for Yucaipa. Luke Scherrer hit a home run for the Thunderbirds and Daniel Arambula hit a sacrifice fly.
Redlands defeats Los Osos
The Redlands High baseball team defeated Los Osos of Rancho Cucamonga 5-4 in the Redlands Baseball invitational. Ethan Olivares had a game-winning hit by pitch, Gavin Duenez went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Vincent Rivera pitched six innings and allowed two runs.
T-Birds win three
The Yucaipa High softball team opened the 2023 season with a 3-1 record. Yucaipa defeated Santiago of Corona 6-4, lost to Temescal Canyon of Lake Elsinore 15-4, and defeated Murrieta Valley 4-2 and Sultana of Hesperia 10-7.
Beaumont opens 3-1
The Beaumont High softball team opened the season with a 3-1 record. The Cougars defeated Sultana of Hesperia 5-0, lost to Valley View of Moreno Valley 2-0, and defeated Heritage of Menifee 4-0 and Temescal Canyon of Lake Elsinore 3-0.
Against Temescal Canyon, Cambria Salmon pitched a one-hitter, Rosemary Espinoza had two hits and Leah Mays, Keali Huss-Cochran, Salmon and Jayde Pagdilao had one hit apiece. Huss-Cochran drove in three runs.
REV falls to Alta Loma
The Redlands East Valley opened the season with an 0-4 record, including a 7-4 loss to Alta Loma.
Gwen Twente and Sophia Serrano led REV offensively against Alta Loma with two hits each.
Terriers tie, lose to Palm Desert
The Redlands High softball team opened its season with a 1-1 eight-inning tie with Palm Desert and an 8-7 loss to Palm Desert.
Blackhawks lose to Upland
The Citrus Valley High softball team opened the season with a 0-4 record including a 14-5 loss to Upland. Kamryn Caldwell had two hits for Citrus Valley against the Uplanders.
Wildcats fall to Blackhawks
The Redlands East Valley High baseball team opened the season with a 0-4 record including a 6-4 loss to La Quinta. Justin Granado and Donavan Gonzalez had two hits each for REV.
Beaumont opens 1-4
The Beaumont High baseball team opened the season with a 1-4 record, including a 16-0 win against Cathedral City.
The Cougars lost to La Quinta 8-6, Los Osos 5-4, Shadow Hills of Indio 3-0, and Kaiser of Fontana 5-3.
Reporting results
Spring sports coaches or team representatives may report results by Saturday (for the following Friday’s paper) by emailing John Murphy at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. It is also advisable to Tweet results with scores, highlights and first and last names, and to report scores and statistics to MaxPreps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.