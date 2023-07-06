The All-Citrus Belt League boys and girls swimming teams have been released.
Here is the boys team:
The 200-yard medley relay first team, from Redlands, is Eli Martinez Spencer, Wyatt Miner, Ethan De Vera and Andrew Lambert.
The rest of the first team is: 200 free, Joshua Peace (Yucaipa); 200 IM, Bryce Hitter (Citrus Valley); 50 free, Yaroslav Puryshev (Beaumont); 100 fly, Ethan De Vera (Redlands); 100 free, Yaroslav Puryshev; 500 free, Joshua Pace (Yucaipa); 200 free relay, Gregory Coffield, Lennon Franklin, Jeremiah Ireland and Ethan Guereca (all of Redlands East Valley); 100 back, Ethan De Vera (Redlands); 100 breast, Wyatt Miner (Redlands); 400 free relay, Ethan De Vera, Eli Martinez Spencer and Kareem Hassen, Wyatt Miner (all of Redlands).
The 200 medley relay second team, from Beaumont, is Jacob Bradbury, Xavier Potencion, Yaroslav Puryshev and Alfred White.
The rest of the second team: 200 free, Eli Martinez Spencer (Redlands); 200 IM, Gregory Coffield (REV); 50 free, Andrew Lambert (Redlands); 100 fly, Maksim Kutsner (Redlands); 100 free, Gregory Coffield (REV); 500 free, Wyatt Miner (Redlands); 200 free relay, Maksim Kutsner, Andrew Lambert, Griffin Glassmire and Kareem Hassen (all from Redlands); 100 back, Eli Martinez Spencer (Redlands); 100 breast, Bryce Hitter (Citrus Valley); 400 free relay, Jack Simonton, David Thomas, Haiden Coulter and Bryce Hitter (all from Citrus Valley).
Here is the girls team:
The 200-yard medley relay first team from Citrus Valley consisted of Chaselyn Wheeler, Hayley Smith, Lily Florez and Julianna Stover.
The rest of the first-team all-leaguers: 200 free, Samantha Byers (Yucaipa); 200 IM, Hayley Smith (Citrus Valley); 50 free, Faith Deano (Redlands); 100 fly, Payton Harp (Yucaipa); 100 free, Emma Guerrero (Redlands East Valley); 500 free, Julianna Stover; 200 free relay, Christine Carpenter, Esther Crandell, Keira Casey and Samantha Byers (all from Yucaipa); 100 back, Faith Deano (Redlands); 100 breast, Hayley Smith; 400 free relay, Faith Deano, Elisha De Vera and Valerie Na, Mackenzie Miner (all from Redlands).
Earning All-CBL second team for the 200-yard medley relay were Redlands High’s Faith Deano, Mackenzie Miner, Laura Andrade and Elisha De Vera.
The rest of the second-team all-leaguers: 200 free, Julianna Stover (Citrus Valley); 200 IM, Miner (Redlands); 50 free, Christine Carpenter (Yucaipa); 100 fly, Lily Florez (Citrus Valley); 100 free, Samantha Byers (Yucaipa); 500 free, Roxanne Williams (Yucaipa); 200 free relay, Emma Guerrero, Gwendalynn McClelland, Madeline Freeland and Ashlyn Allen (all from Redlands East Valley); 100 back, Chaselyn Wheeler (Citrus Valley); 100 breast, Miner (Redlands); 400 free relay, Carpenter, Williams, Esther Crandall and Byers (all from Yucaipa).
