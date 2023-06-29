The All-Citrus Belt League boys and girls track and field teams have been announced. Here they are:
ALL-CBL BOYS TRACK AND FIELD TEAM
First team
400-meter relay: Brayden Austin, Keith Cotlage, Ian Beaureguard, JeyQuan Smith (all from Cajon); 1,600-meter: Christopher Ontiveros (Citrus Valley); 110 hurdles: King Arnell Dunlap (Beaumont); 400: Elijah Koskey (Beaumont); 100: Smith (Cajon); 800: Mateo Saldana (Citrus Valley); 300 hurdles: Daniel Agbelusi (Beaumont); 200: Smith (Cajon); 3,200: Scott Caricato (Yucaipa); 400 relay: Cole Imbriani, Keilin Davis, Austin, Luis Muniz (all from Cajon); Long jump: Cotlage (Cajon); Triple jump: Jeremiah Bolanos (Redlands East Valley); High jump: Michael Counce (Citrus Valley); Shot put: Benjamin Ligenfelter (Yucaipa); Discus: Ligenfelter (Yucaipa).
Second team
400 relay: Tyler Blum, Ethan Rozich, Aiden Englert, Robert Petiford (all from Yucaipa); 1,600: Emmanuel Wallace (REV); 110 hurdles: Agbelusi (Beaumont); 400: Muniz (Cajon); 100: Julien Scarbrough (Redlands); 800: Vicente Quiroz Jr. (Cajon); 300 hurdles: Englert (Yucaipa); 200: Scarbrough (Redlands); 3,200: Ethan Romero (Citrus Valley); 1,600 relay: Nate Caliva, Jayden Bowens, Saldana, Dawson Martinez (all from Citrus Valley); Long jump: Smith (Cajon); Triple jump: Cotlage (Cajon); High jump: Sidney Marshall (Redlands); Shot put: Philander Lee (Cajon); Discus: Roman Diaz (Beaumont).
ALL-CBL GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD TEAM
First team
400-meter relay: Arianna Lehman, Isabela Lopez Davis, Reese Menjivar, Mikensi Smith (all from Yucaipa); 1,600-meter: Hannah Butterfield (Beaumont); 100 hurdles: Kierstin Marpaung (Cajon); 400: Adriana Hewitt (Beaumont); 100: Smith (Yucaipa); 800: Butterfield (Beaumont); 300 hurdles: Lopez-Davis (Yucaipa); 200: Smith (Yucaipa); 3,200: Itzel Del Rio (Citrus Valley); 400 relay: Hewitt, Isabella Cooper, Sydney Hansen, Butterfield (all from Beaumont); Long jump: Astrid Teran (Redlands East Valley); Triple jump: Layla Campbell (Cajon); High jump: Alexandra Martinez (Redlands); Shot put: Su’Riah Williams (Redlands); Discus: Kailea Satterwhite (Cajon).
Second team
400 relay: Delaney Barbee, Astrid Teran, Catalina Teran, Audrey Powers (all from REV); 1,600: Hailie Lomeli (Citrus Valley); 100 hurdles: Olivia Elgan (Citrus Valley); 400: Hansen (Beaumont); 100: Catalina Teran (REV); 800: Isabella Bravo (Citrus Valley); 300 hurdles: Cana Neal (Yucaipa); 3,200: Cali Good (Yucaipa); 200: Catalina Teran (REV); 1,600 relay: Neal, Lopez-Davis, Good, Smith (all from Yucaipa); Long jump: Audrey Powers (Yucaipa); Triple jump: Stephanie Brittin (Redlands); High jump: Jaden Bruno (Redlands); Shot put: Satterwhite (Cajon); Discus: Audrey Blankenship (Yucaipa).
