BY JOHN MURPHY
For the Record Gazette
The Cajon girls’ basketball team raced to an early 10-point lead against Beaumont, but the Cougar depth prevailed in a 66-57 Beaumont victory.
The important Cougar win on Jan. 28 was the 22nd consecutive without a loss for Beaumont which was also 7-0 Citrus Belt League play through the end of last weekend.
“We just weren’t scared of them,” said Beaumont guard Jada Long who scored eight points and had some key assists. “We got over the nervousness and the jitters. Once we got used to it, we were unstoppable.”
Grace Lee’s basket with 1:03 left put Beaumont up 59-55. But Cajon’s Talia Washington scored with 54 seconds left to trim the lead to 59-57.
It was all Beaumont after that as Long fed Janelle Pilao for a lay-in for 61-57, Jana Roman made two free throws and then Lee made two more free throws as the Cougars pulled away.
Cajon led early 14-4 before Beaumont rallied to tie it 21-21 at halftime on a basket by Pilao.
“I was a little nervous because of what they did to us last season,” Beaumont coach Pete Carr said. “They smacked us both games last year. “It was in our minds, and you could see it at the start of the game. But getting it to 21-all by halftime gave us our psyches back and told us we could play with them.”
Cajon walloped Beaumont last season 85-43 and 79-27.
Lee led Beaumont (22-0, 7-0) with 15 points, Pilao had 14, Jana Roman 12, Amirah Jones nine, and Long eight.
Mykelle Richards paced Cajon (8-8, 1-3) with 30 points and Washington scored 14.
Cajon had only seven players and two of them fouled out late.
“We’ve had injuries and some girls who have had some personal issues,” Cajon coach Leon Washington said. “We lost a few girls this year. We had to pull up some young girls — jayvee girls. It’s been a tough season. The girls fought hard tonight and came up short. We missed some opportunities down the stretch. There’s a lot of things we need to correct going into the later part of the season.”
Beaumont had important games this week against Cajon and Yucaipa on Monday and Wednesday, respectively. They were played too late for publication.
