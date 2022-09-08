Wyatt Gruner scored on a short run with 1:25 left to lift the Arrowhead Christian Academy football team to a 20-16 win against host Notre Dame of Riverside. The game was played on Friday, Aug. 26.
The Eagles had trailed 16-7 before making their comeback. They are now 1-1.
Yucaipa volleyball starts 1-2
The Yucaipa girls’ volleyball team opened the season last week by winning one out of three matches.
Yucaipa defeated Oak Hills of Hesperia 25-20, 21-25, 25-15 and 25-18. The Thunderbirds fell to Chaparral 25-14, 25-12 and 25-12; and to Paloma Valley 25-19, 25-22 and 30-28.
Redlands volleyball wins
The Redlands High girls’ volleyball team downed Palm Springs 3-0. The scores were 25-14, 25-14 and 25-21.
Julia Castro led Redlands with 12 kills. She also had seven digs and two blocks.
Lauren Reiter chipped in with three kills, two aces, 10 digs, 2 blocks and 14 assists.
Diana Castro contributed five kills and two blocks. Kaley Joye had two kills.
Ava Avila had four aces and Ava Reyes two aces. Avila also had eight digs and Eva Larrondo chipped in with six digs.
Eagles bop Titans
The Arrowhead Christian Academy (ACA) girls’ volleyball defeated Notre Dame of Riverside 25-6, 25-16 and 25-13.
Taylor Wilson led ACA with 16 kills. She also had four aces and seven blocks.
Sophie Allison had five kills, Bethan Wilkes chipped in with four kills and Sydnee Mouw had three.
Wilkes had two blocks, Makenzie Gray managed six digs and Morgan Wilson had four digs.
