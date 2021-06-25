Good Evening Faculty Members, Administrators, Family Members, Friends, and Banning High’s Class of 2021.
“Try not to become a man of success but rather try to become a man of value. Look around at how people want to get more out of life than they put in. A man of value will give you more than he receives. Be creative, but make sure that what you create is not a curse of mankind. ” – Albert Einstein
Values, we all have different ones. We tend to use them as a guide or motivation towards our actions and determine what is important to us. Our values might have come from our backgrounds, adversities, or simply learning them from others. Growing up, I was basically raised by my siblings because my parents were from a different country and didn’t speak English. I took these struggles as they made me who I am today.
The biggest one of them all was the language barrier. It was hard to do my homework, fill out college applications, and financial aid applications because they were all in English. I basically had to navigate the whole process on my own since my parents only spoke spanish and my siblings were often working.
I have also seen first hand the effects of not having an education and having to constantly work no matter what the circumstances of the world around us are. Although, these are the adversities that showed me how much I should value my education, speaking two languages and to work hard for what I want.
Something that I want to acknowledge today is that even though we all come from different backgrounds, have different stories, been through different struggles, we all share the same sentiments.
That is why you and I are here, graduating. You have turned your struggles into opportunities and created values that probably guided you on what your next chapter of life might be. Whether it might be joining the military because you might value serving and protecting our country, going immediately into the workforce because you value keeping this country moving forward and providing for loved ones or pursuing a postsecondary education to advance your career choice.
No matter where you end up, it is your values that brought you to where you are. It is important that you are doing something that you want, not what others want for you.
You will not find happiness in fulfilling other people’s dreams and goals instead of your own. Don’t strive to become a man of success but a man of value. Do not spend your time reaching for a goal but forgetting the steps that got you there. Enjoy what you do and help those around you.
I would also like to commend all of you for doing what you can to be here today.
This past year has also shown us that life can be very unexpected and can change at any minute.
Yet, you all have shown your resilience and continued on doing the best you can to finish up the school year. I am proud of you all and I hope you continue to use that resilience in the future. I also can’t wait to see you all at the 10 year reunion to see how well you have all aged even though I know I am going to be the best-looking one there.
Today might be the last day I see some of your faces so I just wanted to say that it has been a pleasure growing up with you all and I hope that you chase life with passion and excitement, like the small moments that bring you joy. I wish you all the best in this next chapter.
I wanted to give a special thank you to Mrs.Roberts, Mr.Kline, my siblings, my mom and Banning High for providing me with so many memories these past four years. “También quería decirles a todos los padres aquí esta noche, gracias por todo el trabajo que hicieron para ayudar a sus hijos, incluso si el idioma era una barrera.”(Translation: I also wanted to say to all the parents here tonight, thank you for all the work you did to help your children, even if language was a
barrier.) Congrats to the Class of 2021. I am proud of you all!
