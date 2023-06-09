When I was first drafting this speech, I really didn’t know how to start it. I didn’t want to start with something cliché like, “I remember back when we were freshmen trying to navigate the windy halls of high school.” I mean that sounds corny first off and secondly, we don’t even have any windy hallways, so that doesn’t even make sense.
I could’ve started with talking about our school, but that also didn’t seem like a good enough goodbye for you guys to start off your new lives.
Honestly, everything that I thought of was gonna be pretty corny so I might as well start with the typical thank you’s.
First off, thank you to all the family and teachers for guiding us through our academic career. Whether by supporting us or pushing us to our limits, you guys helped shape the path that we’re on today. Educating us in school and in life, you all helped define how we chose to live our lives now. So, thank you for the guidance and protection.
I’d also like to say thank you to all of my fellow peers. As I look around today, I see the people who I spent the last 12 years growing with, laughing with, and very much crying with. I’m sure many of you might be looking around and remembering all the memories that you’ve spent with your best friends throughout school. Some of you might even be reminiscing on the moments that you’ve had with people that you’ve only ever talked to in school or the people that you’ve only ever seen walking through the campus.
For me, though, I’m looking at all the people that I don’t talk to anymore that I used to be so close with, and I’m thinking about how different we are now. I want to say thank you to them for taking a different path with their life because it helped me define mine. We may not be growing up together anymore. We may not be adults together, but I’m so glad we got to experience being kids together.
All of these people have impacted our school career and our lives. Whether big or small, whether they really know it or not, these people have shaped our sense of individuality, our sense of ourselves and who we are in the world, what we want. And I am eternally grateful for all of the people that have helped define these things for me.
One thing that I’d like to point out, though, is that although these people have helped shape my life and the person I am today, they don’t decide who I am or what I’m going to do now. One of the greatest lessons that I have learned from my time in school is that I shouldn’t rely on these people for my own happiness and success. I shouldn’t rely on others to help determine what I do with my life. I should make my own decisions and hold myself accountable for the life I want to lead. So, although these people have molded the individual I have become, it’s time for me to embrace being my own person. It’s time for me to take initiative on how I am going to live for the rest of my life.
Earlier I mentioned how I’m really grateful for the people that were a part of my life before but no longer are now. I’m thankful for how different we all turned out. I mention that because it’s a good thing that we’re no longer going in the same direction, that we are all living our own lives. We grew apart so that we could grow better. From this I grew to understand that it’s okay to be taking the untraditional route. I mean, you should choose your own destiny, and make your own choices. It’s okay to have different opinions and speak out about them, it honestly may even be better to do that in some instances. We should encourage going down unconventional paths sometimes because that’s how the most successful people rise in this society, isn’t it? When you’re going to spend most of your life alone, wouldn’t you want to be alone and content rather than alone and lonely. So might as well just be the leader of your own life than a follower of others. As Robert Frost once wrote, “Take the road less traveled.”
I’m running out of time here so for my final words to the class of 2023, I’d like to say when our paths diverge, I can’t wait to see how differently we decide to succeed. Thank you, and congratulations Cougars!
