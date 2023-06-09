Hi. As was mentioned my name is Jeremiah and i am this year's salutatorian and I just want to use my time up here to thank some people and talk a little bit about my school life. And man did this year fly, seems like just yesterday was the first day of school and I was telling the other kids in my class that they need to do better than me in school this year because I didn’t want to give a speech, but i am grateful for this opportunity and want to start by thanking our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He has helped me and been with me through it all and i am so grateful that He is with us always because i truly could not have done anything without Him.
So I just wanted to open with that but now I would like to thank all my teachers who have supported me throughout the years and there are too many of you guys to name, but I would like to give a special thanks to Mr. Nino, Mr and Mrs. Corl, Mr Gallardo, and Mr. Brown.
You guys have made this year great and I am grateful for all the knowledge you have given to me, and all the great advice and life lessons you all have taught me, so thank you.
And to my coaches thank you for showing me how to shine for Jesus on and off the field or court and for all the fun van rides back home, and I love the competitiveness we share and I really appreciate you all.
And I also wanted to give a special thank you to pastor, because without him here today this school probably wouldn’t even be here: so thank you pastor for all you have done for this school.
Next I would like to thank my family.
First, mom and dad, you guys are the best. You guys have always supported us and have sacrificed so much for me and my brothers and have given us the great opportunity to go to a Christian school and I don’t say it enough but I am super grateful for you guys.
I love you guys more than anything so thank you.
And to my brothers Andrew, Aaron, and Devin, I know you guys will always have my back and i’ll always have yours. You guys have taught me how to have fun, work hard, and have toughened me up just a little.
I appreciate all the advice you guys have given to me, like last night when Devin told me that my speech was terrible and that i need to rewrite the whole thing. No but i truly do admire each one of you and i love you guys. And Andrew and Nikki, I love to watch your guys’ family grow and your kids have my heart.
I'm so happy to continue to watch you guys grow together, love you guys.
And Aaron and Senni, I'm so excited for you guys to take this next step in your relationship. I know God will bless you guys in so many ways, love you guys.
Lastly I want to thank all my friends. Whether I just met you earlier this year or have known you for a couple years or have known you since kindergarten, I am so blessed to have great friends like you guys.
We can turn boring moments into great memories and have the best time together. I thank God greatly for the people He has put in my life.
I love you guys and i know God has great things planned for each one of you.
So thank you guys for always being there.
Well I think that about covers it, so I am going to leave you guys with some very wise words that were said by two of my brothers on this very stage when they were giving their salutatorian speeches. ready, “life is like a chicken tender, even when it’s bad it’s still pretty good.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.