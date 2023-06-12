Miguel Rangel's commencement address, as it was submitted to the Record Gazette:
Good Afternoon Class of 2023,
My name is Miguel Rangel and it is an honor to be standing before you today as
salutatorian of the class of 2023. I am so proud of each and everyone one of you. I
know this journey has not been easy and smooth, but I am grateful to be a part of such an amazing class which has shown resilience in the face of adversity.
Thank You to all the family, friends, and faculty that could make it out tonight to support the graduating class of 2023. Thank you to my siblings dalia, jessie and guero for always pushing me to do my best in what ever journey I intake.
Even though we joke around, I want to make it clear that I love you guys so much. I want to thank mi apa for teaching me the importance of independence. I know we had had some struggles y Se que no digo esto lo suficiente pero si te amo.
Finally, I want to honor the most influential woman I know mi ama. My mom is the strongest woman I know. At the age of 18, she gave birth to my oldest brother, but that didn’t stop her from providing the best life she could for her family. She knew the importance of education and went on to graduate top of her college class as valedictorian. She is the reason why I am up here today. Without her
unconditional love and support, I truly believe that I could not have accomplished
anything I have today. Everyday she continues to amaze me with her kindness,
generosity, beauty and intelligence. She inspires me everyday to be the best
unapologetic version of myself. The rest of this speech will be in spanish as to honor my Hispanic grandparents and as a tribute to all the Hispanic families that made it out tonight. Últimamente queria agradecer a mis abuelos, Gracias Tito y tita y Gracias Mama y Papa, por siempre apoyandome en todo lo que hago. Gracias por todo el esfuerzo y los sacrificios que han hecho para asegurar un futuro para sus hijos y sus nietos. Gracias por recordandome que “pongate trucha”. Gracias por nunca juzgandome en mis decisiones y por asegurandome que todo va salir bien ante dios.
Los quiero muchichichisimo. Congratulations to the Class of 2023 Gracias and Thank
You.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.