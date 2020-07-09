Hello everyone it's a blessing and honor to be salutatorian, even though I make up over 15% of the senior class. But before I thank anyone I'd love to give praise to the most high.
My God's helped and strengthened me not only through high school but
everyday l’ve had a relationship with him. Thank you to all my friends and family who came to support and celebrate with me it really means a lot and I love you guys.
To my mom and dad, thank you isn't a sufficient enough phrase for the amount of gratitude and recognition you guys deserve.
Mom, you've worked two jobs since l’ve been in third grade and have made countless sacrifices for me and my brothers.
God placed the perfect mom for me in my life and I love you so much.
Dad, the amount of hours you've put in for us to live comfortably and receive a Christian education is insane. You're the hardest worker I know and I hope you know I appreciate everything you do for me and my brothers.
You've taught me so much and have showed me how to be a spiritual leader and a good father and husband and I love you.
To my brothers Andrew, Aaron and Jeremiah. I don't think we realize how sick it is to have 3 brothers that are all alike and pretty cool. Like most families have a weird nerdy one but we don't, except for Jeremiah sometimes. Andrew you constantly abusing me physically and verbally really gave me some thick skin and I know
that was your plan the whole time. You motivate me all the time to be the best version of me I can be and I've learned a lot from you and have so much love for you Nikki and Xavier.
Aaron my biggest brother, you've had my back more than anyone ever has and I know you know I have yours the same. Anything I ask help for you're
there for me, like yesterday when I asked for your old graduation speech so I can mimic the structure and steal key words and phrases. You’re the realest and I love you.
To the little white boy that sleeps in the room next to me, Jeremiah, we’re so similar in every single aspect it’s crazy. You’ve grown so much these last couple years so I want you to remember no matter how tall you get I’ll always be a slightly better version of you. Love you little boy.
I’ve had so many teachers here that made a positive impact on my life Mr. and Mrs. Larsen, you guys have been great and I really enjoyed being in your classes, Mr. Brown my basketball coach science teacher and friend, don’t take this the wrong way but you’re like a wise grandfather to me, you’ve helped me grow as a ball player and more importantly you helped me grow spiritually.
Thank you Papa Smurf. I love you. Mr. and Mrs. Moyer you guys are two of the most dedicated servants for Christ I know and have set such a great example to not only me but every bus kid, student and family that has ever interacted with this church.
And Mr. Moyer, who I now will only be referring to as Mike, the Pacers can’t win.
To all the Skwarczynski family, you’ve been serving the church longer than I’ve been alive. Mr. S thank you for the Bible lessons my first half of high school and driving the church bus and the million other things you do for the church and school with a smile on your face.
Mrs. S thank you for teaching history the right way and regardless of my feelings on literature thank you for thoroughly educating me regardless. Other Mr. S you are the smartest most passionate teacher I’ve ever had. Thanks for answering my most irrelevant, unrealistic, and out of pocket questions. You really made me improve as a student. Mr. Niederer, you’ve been my basketball coach, football coach, youth pastor, grammar teacher, principal and friend since I was 12. You’ve dedicated yourself to the cause of Christ and are a role model to me in so many ways. I love you and your family and always have you guys in my prayers.
Pastor Sydlowski you not only run a church which is hard enough but always think of and show care and love to the students and everyone I’ve seen you come across. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and my family.
To my friends Randy, Jacob and Nate y’all go hard. Thank you guys for always making me laugh no matter the mood I’m in. I thank God for friends like you. And to my gamer boys, Gabriel, Ean, Christian, Katherine even though she’s not a boy, Miguel, Michael, Greg, and Isaac, you’re all trash at every game we play but thank you for making every day feel like we’re hanging out I love y’all.
To my classmates, Deborah I’m gonna miss arguing with you over your music taste. Karla, you’re such a positive funny person and I’m gonna miss making fun of you for literally everything you do.
If I ever miss you too much I’ll just go to Kohl’s and I know you’ll be there.
Justus you’re a super talented really good guy and I’ve enjoyed your company throughout these last four years. God’s going to use you to do great things in life.
Christiana you’ve probably said a total of four sentences to me since third grade but you and your family have been nothing but kind to me, congratulations to you guys!
And to my bests friend in the world since 7th grade Alex Vega, I know I’m always calling you ugly and annoying but that’s only because you are. All jokes aside you’ve been nothing but a good friend to me and I’ve never had a bad time with you. I love you like a brother and I’m really gonna miss seeing you every day.
This upcoming fall I’ll be attending Crafton Hills College in pursuit of a career as an EMT/paramedic and later in life expand further into medicine.
Fellow graduates according to every person who’s ever graduated high school, it only gets harder from here. We’re gonna have tough jobs, tough classes, and have to deal with tough people but like Psalm 46 says, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea.”
Life’s not always going to be easy mode sunshine and rainbows but God promises to walk with us through the valley of the shadow of death. And like the second greatest salutatorian once said on this very stage, “life is like a chicken tender, even when it’s bad it’s still pretty good.”
Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.