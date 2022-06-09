Commencement speech for Beaumont High School Salutatorian Abhi Patel
Good evening friends, families, teachers, staff, and everyone who cared to show up today. More importantly, good evening to the class of 2022! We made it!
OK, wait, let me introduce myself. I am Abhi Patel and I am your class of 2022 salutatorian.
With that being said, I firstly want to thank all of the teachers and staff of Beaumont High who have given us the ability to be here and graduate with our diplomas. Give them a round of applause. It's what they live for...because we know they aren’t in it for the money.
I also want to thank my brother, who has been an inspiration and has guided me through these 4 years, and my parents, who have raised me with such beautiful care. Thank you to my grandparents who have worked tremendously in order to provide me with opportunity and have shown me how much hard work can pay off. I also wanted to give a quick shout out to quizlet for also showing me I should think smarter not harder.
Now onto the class of 2022, I don’t know all of you, but you have all made an impact at Beaumont High whether that be from our achievements in sports, excelling academically, or even just winning our senior powderpuff game. Even enduring a pandemic didn’t stop us from accomplishing our dreams. To that, I applaud each and every one of you.
To end this speech, it’d only be fitting to mention a story that has always motivated me in times of struggle, success, and doubt. This story is of my late grandfather who immigrated here from India back in 1986. He could have had the same job and life as his family but he decided to take the risk to come here. I’ve learned a lot of valuable things from my grandfather, not the least of which is that you need to take that risk, that chance to do what you want because you can fail at what you do not want. So stop. You have every right to stop thinking, worrying, agonizing, hurting, mumbling, standing, fearing, doubting, hoping for some miracle, stumbling, waiting, yearning, and eating away at yourself. Stop it. and just do. take that risk. I know the future is
scary especially after high school but go out there do what you want and be whoever you want. Just do it. I want you to make a million mistakes, just stop making the same mistakes. Thank you.
