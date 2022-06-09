Welcome again, friends, family, teachers, administration and, of course, the class of 2022. I’m going to keep my speech short and sweet, because by now, you’ve probably heard a lot of people talk, so I will try my best.
While being salutatorian and making a speech at graduation is a great achievement, it does not make me any more special than any of my classmates here. The last time all of us were on campus was when we were sophomores, and next thing you know we’re seniors-applying for college and figuring out what we want to do after we graduate.
And now we’re here. I am so extremely proud of my class for persevering this year despite all the obstacles we have faced. There is no doubt that a new chapter in our life will start once we leave this stadium with diplomas in our hands. However, it is OK to rewrite some old chapters before you move on. It is OK to backtrack before you move forward.
I know that many of us, including myself, fear that we will be stuck here in this little town forever. So we jump at every opportunity we can that lets us leave. But I do not regret anything and I wouldn't have it any other way. We have made the most amazing and unforgettable memories here with true friends whose bond will last us lifetimes.
Before I wrap things up, I want to express my gratitude for all of my teachers from Hemmerling, Nicolet and here at Banning High. To all my friends, thank you for having my back and always being yourselves. Special thanks to all of my family that is here with me. My mom and dad, for picking me up and dropping me off to school every single day and my older sister who has given me the best advice when it comes to school.
And to the Class of 2022… Live in the present moment. Remember that you are loved. And as Nicki Minaj once said, “Don’t you ever be lazy. Don’t you ever complain about hard work. Work hard, it pays off.” Congratulations Class of 2022! Thank you.
