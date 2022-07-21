Redlands historian Larry E. Burgess and James A. Sandos published “The Hunt for Willie Boy: Indian-Hating and Popular Culture” in 1996.
The book was published to correct the story of Willie Boy, a Paiute-Chemehuevi Indian, by weaving in previously unheard Indian voices to explain his motivations and actions and to present a more balanced retelling. It won the Gustavus Myers Center Award for an Outstanding Book on Human Rights.
In 1909, a sensational double killing led to what has been called the West’s last famous manhunt. According to contemporary (white) newspapers, Willie Boy killed his potential father-in-law in a fit of drunken lust, kidnapped his intended and fled with her on foot across the desert. They were pursued by several posses, and when the girl slowed his flight, Willie Boy raped and murdered her, finally killing himself after a shoot-out with a posse. This story was immortalized in the Robert Redford film, “Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here” (1969).
