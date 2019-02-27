PETITION OF
Robert Lee Rister
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
ORDER TO SHOW
CAUSE FOR
CHANGE OF NAME
CASE NO. HEC1900253
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:
Petitioner: Robert Lee Rister filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
a. Present name - Robert Lee Rister to Proposed name - Robert Lee Monett. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: Apr 11 2019 Time: 1:30 pm Dept.: H1 Room: N/A Superior Court of California, County of Riverside Address: 880 N. State St. Hemet, CA 92543. Branch Name: Hemet. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county - The Record Gazette, 218 N. Murray St., Banning, CA 92220. 951-849-4586
Date: Feb 07 2019
Samra Furbush
Judge of the Superior Court
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162375
02/15, 22, 03/01, 08, 2019
BEAUMONT-
CHERRY VALLEY
WATER DISTRICT
NOTICE
INVITING PROPOSALS
FOR
Water Rate and Fee Study
Prospective consultants are hereby notified that the BEAUMONT-CHERRY VALLEY WATER DISTRICT (Owner) will receive sealed proposals to provide a Water Rate and Fee Study. Such proposals will be received until Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 4:00 PM at District Office, 560 Magnolia Avenue, Beaumont, California, 92223, at which time said proposals will be publicly opened and read.
District will review all submittals and make a recommendation of award to the Districts Board of Directors based upon the qualifications of the consultants and associated cost of services. After the proposals have been evaluated, the highest ranked firms may be interviewed. All firms submitting a proposal will be notified in writing as to their status in the selection process.
Owner reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive any irregularity. Time is of the essence, therefore the ability of the consultant to perform the services within the time period specified will be considered during the award of the project. If Owner elects to award a contract for the services, the award will be made within 10 days from the date of the Districts next Board meeting subsequent to the proposals opening date (usually the second Wednesday of each month and the fourth Thursday of each month). Proposals shall be valid for said 90 day period.
A PDF copy of the Request for Proposal may be obtained from Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water Districts website at www.bcvwd.org. Alternatively a copy of the Request for Proposal may be obtained from Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District, 560 Magnolia Avenue, Beaumont, California 92223.
For further information, contact Yolanda Rodriguez at Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District, whose telephone number is (951) 845-9581.
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162787
03/01, 08, 2019
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. R-201901495
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Pacific Green Supply at: 1791 3rd Street, Suite-200, Norco, CA 92860 County of: Riverside. Mailing Address: N/A. Full Name of Registrant(s): Active Sales Group Address: 1791 3rd Street Ste 200 Norco CA 92860. List State of Corp./LLC. Must be registered in California: CA. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above. I declare that all the information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of the Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).)
Signature(s):
John Hugh Deluca
Typed or Printed Name(s):
John Hugh Deluca
If Limited Liability Company/Corporation, Title: Vice President. This Statement was filed with the County Clerk of Riverside County on: 01/31/2019. Notice-In accordance with Subdivision (a) of Section 17920, A Fictitious Business Name Statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the County Clerk, except, as provided in Subdivision (b) of Section 17920, Where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in this statement pursuant to Section 17913 other than a change in the residence address of a registered owner. A new Fictitious Business Name Statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a Fictitious Business Name in violation of the rights of another Federal, State or Common Law (See Section 14411 Et Seq., Business and Professional Code). I hereby certify that this copy is a correct copy of the original statement on file in my office. PETER ALDANA Riverside County Clerk.
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162272
02/08, 15, 22, 03/01, 2019
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. R-201902364
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Cali Emerald Care Inc. at: 2772 W. Ramsey St. Unit C, Banning, CA 92220 County of: Riverside. Mailing Address: N/A. Full Name of Registrant(s): Cali Ermald Care, Inc. Address: 2772 W. Ramsey St. Unit C Banning CA 92220. List State of Corp./LLC. Must be registered in California: CA. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above. I declare that all the information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of the Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).)
Signature(s):
James Arthur Algea II
Typed or Printed Name(s):
James Arthur Algea II
If Limited Liability Company/Corporation, Title: President. This Statement was filed with the County Clerk of Riverside County on: 02/19/2019. Notice-In accordance with Subdivision (a) of Section 17920, A Fictitious Business Name Statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the County Clerk, except, as provided in Subdivision (b) of Section 17920, Where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in this statement pursuant to Section 17913 other than a change in the residence address of a registered owner. A new Fictitious Business Name Statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a Fictitious Business Name in violation of the rights of another Federal, State or Common Law (See Section 14411 Et Seq., Business and Professional Code). I hereby certify that this copy is a correct copy of the original statement on file in my office. PETER ALDANA Riverside County Clerk.
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162579
02/22, 03/01, 08, 15, 2019
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. R-201902200
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Precision One Services at: 1658 Big Sky Dr, Beaumont, CA 92223 County of: Riverside. Mailing Address: N/A. Full Name of Registrant(s): David Adrian Bayles Address: 1658 Big Sky Dr Beaumont CA 92223. List State of Corp./LLC. Must be registered in California: N/A. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above. I declare that all the information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of the Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).)
Signature(s):
David Adrian Bayles
Typed or Printed Name(s):
David Adrian Bayles
If Limited Liability Company/Corporation, Title: --. This Statement was filed with the County Clerk of Riverside County on: 02/14/2019. Notice-In accordance with Subdivision (a) of Section 17920, A Fictitious Business Name Statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the County Clerk, except, as provided in Subdivision (b) of Section 17920, Where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in this statement pursuant to Section 17913 other than a change in the residence address of a registered owner. A new Fictitious Business Name Statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a Fictitious Business Name in violation of the rights of another Federal, State or Common Law (See Section 14411 Et Seq., Business and Professional Code). I hereby certify that this copy is a correct copy of the original statement on file in my office. PETER ALDANA Riverside County Clerk.
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162578
02/22, 03/01, 08, 15, 2019
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. R-201902281
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Get Yo Grass & More at: 241 E. Theodore St., Banning, CA 92220 County of: Riverside. Mailing Address: N/A. Full Name of Registrant(s): George Ralph Robinson Address: 241 E. Theodore St. Banning CA 92220. List State of Corp./LLC. Must be registered in California: N/A. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above on 2-15-2019. I declare that all the information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of the Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).)
Signature(s):
George Ralph Robinson
Typed or Printed Name(s):
George Ralph Robinson
If Limited Liability Company/Corporation, Title: --. This Statement was filed with the County Clerk of Riverside County on: 02/15/2019. Notice-In accordance with Subdivision (a) of Section 17920, A Fictitious Business Name Statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the County Clerk, except, as provided in Subdivision (b) of Section 17920, Where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in this statement pursuant to Section 17913 other than a change in the residence address of a registered owner. A new Fictitious Business Name Statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a Fictitious Business Name in violation of the rights of another Federal, State or Common Law (See Section 14411 Et Seq., Business and Professional Code). I hereby certify that this copy is a correct copy of the original statement on file in my office. PETER ALDANA Riverside County Clerk.
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162577
02/22, 03/01, 08, 15, 2019
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. R-201902465
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Sibole Construction at: 10696 Winesap Ave., Cherry Valley, CA 92223 County of: Riverside. Mailing Address: N/A. Full Name of Registrant(s): Brad Anthony Sibole Address: 10696 Winesap Ave. Cherry Valley CA 92223. List State of Corp./LLC. Must be registered in California: N/A. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above on 2004. I declare that all the information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of the Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).)
Signature(s):
Brad Anthony Sibole
Typed or Printed Name(s):
Brad Anthony Sibole
If Limited Liability Company/Corporation, Title: --. This Statement was filed with the County Clerk of Riverside County on: 02/20/2019. Notice-In accordance with Subdivision (a) of Section 17920, A Fictitious Business Name Statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the County Clerk, except, as provided in Subdivision (b) of Section 17920, Where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in this statement pursuant to Section 17913 other than a change in the residence address of a registered owner. A new Fictitious Business Name Statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a Fictitious Business Name in violation of the rights of another Federal, State or Common Law (See Section 14411 Et Seq., Business and Professional Code). I hereby certify that this copy is a correct copy of the original statement on file in my office. PETER ALDANA Riverside County Clerk.
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162764
03/01, 08, 15, 22, 2019
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. R-201901884
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Kellys Auto Transport Inc. at: 39497 Cherry Oak Rd, Cherry Valley, CA 92223 County of: Riverside. Mailing Address: N/A. Full Name of Registrant(s): Kellys Auto Transport Inc Address: 39497 Cherry Oak Rd Cherry Valley CA 92223. List State of Corp./LLC. Must be registered in California: CA. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above on Jan 2015. I declare that all the information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of the Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).)
Signature(s):
Christopher -- Kelly
Typed or Printed Name(s):
Christopher -- Kelly
If Limited Liability Company/Corporation, Title: President. This Statement was filed with the County Clerk of Riverside County on: 02/07/2019. Notice-In accordance with Subdivision (a) of Section 17920, A Fictitious Business Name Statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the County Clerk, except, as provided in Subdivision (b) of Section 17920, Where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in this statement pursuant to Section 17913 other than a change in the residence address of a registered owner. A new Fictitious Business Name Statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a Fictitious Business Name in violation of the rights of another Federal, State or Common Law (See Section 14411 Et Seq., Business and Professional Code). I hereby certify that this copy is a correct copy of the original statement on file in my office. PETER ALDANA Riverside County Clerk.
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162576
02/22, 03/01, 08, 15, 2019
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. R-201901873
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Coldstone Creamery #23590 at: 48553 Morongo Trail, Cabazon, CA 92230 County of: Riverside. Mailing Address: N/A. Full Name of Registrant(s): Cheeny Mama LLC Address: 9350 Summerstone Ct Riverside CA 92508. List State of Corp./LLC. Must be registered in California: CA. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above. I declare that all the information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of the Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).)
Signature(s):
Jonaid Ali Khan
Typed or Printed Name(s):
Jonaid Ali Khan
If Limited Liability Company/Corporation, Title: CEO. This Statement was filed with the County Clerk of Riverside County on: 02/07/2019. Notice-In accordance with Subdivision (a) of Section 17920, A Fictitious Business Name Statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the County Clerk, except, as provided in Subdivision (b) of Section 17920, Where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in this statement pursuant to Section 17913 other than a change in the residence address of a registered owner. A new Fictitious Business Name Statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a Fictitious Business Name in violation of the rights of another Federal, State or Common Law (See Section 14411 Et Seq., Business and Professional Code). I hereby certify that this copy is a correct copy of the original statement on file in my office. PETER ALDANA Riverside County Clerk.
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162410
02/15, 22, 03/01, 08, 2019
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. R-201902091
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Trophies For Less at: 5196 West Pinehurst Dr., Banning, CA 92220 County of: Riverside. Mailing Address: N/A. Full Name of Registrant(s): Gary Edward Patchett Address: 5196 West Pinehurst Dr. Banning CA 92220. List State of Corp./LLC. Must be registered in California: N/A. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above on February 1, 2019. I declare that all the information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of the Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).)
Signature(s):
Gary Edward Patchett
Typed or Printed Name(s):
Gary Edward Patchett
If Limited Liability Company/Corporation, Title: N/A. This Statement was filed with the County Clerk of Riverside County on: 02/13/2019. Notice-In accordance with Subdivision (a) of Section 17920, A Fictitious Business Name Statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the County Clerk, except, as provided in Subdivision (b) of Section 17920, Where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in this statement pursuant to Section 17913 other than a change in the residence address of a registered owner. A new Fictitious Business Name Statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a Fictitious Business Name in violation of the rights of another Federal, State or Common Law (See Section 14411 Et Seq., Business and Professional Code). I hereby certify that this copy is a correct copy of the original statement on file in my office. PETER ALDANA Riverside County Clerk.
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162575
02/22, 03/01, 08, 15, 2019
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. R-201901718
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Wild At Heart Midwifery at: 53201 Rockmere Dr., Idyllwild, CA 92549 County of: Riverside. Mailing Address: PO Box 2397, Idyllwild, CA 92549. Full Name of Registrant(s): Katie Lynn Jones Address: 53201 Rockmere Dr Idyllwild CA 92549. List State of Corp./LLC. Must be registered in California: N/A. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above on 11/16/2018. I declare that all the information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of the Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).)
Signature(s):
Katie Lynn Jones
Typed or Printed Name(s):
Katie Lynn Jones
If Limited Liability Company/Corporation, Title: N/A. This Statement was filed with the County Clerk of Riverside County on: 02/04/2019. Notice-In accordance with Subdivision (a) of Section 17920, A Fictitious Business Name Statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the County Clerk, except, as provided in Subdivision (b) of Section 17920, Where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in this statement pursuant to Section 17913 other than a change in the residence address of a registered owner. A new Fictitious Business Name Statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a Fictitious Business Name in violation of the rights of another Federal, State or Common Law (See Section 14411 Et Seq., Business and Professional Code). I hereby certify that this copy is a correct copy of the original statement on file in my office. PETER ALDANA Riverside County Clerk.
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162270
02/08, 15, 22, 03/01, 2019
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. R-201901956
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Golden Medical Weight Control at: 10420 Beaumont Ave Suite I, Cherry Valley, CA 92223 County of: Riverside. Mailing Address: N/A. Full Name of Registrant(s): Golden Medical Group Address: 10420 Beaumont Ave Suite I Cherry Valley CA 92223. List State of Corp./LLC. Must be registered in California: CA. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above on 06/14/2018. I declare that all the information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of the Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).)
Signature(s):
Joseph Stanley Golden Jr
Typed or Printed Name(s):
Joseph Stanley Golden Jr
If Limited Liability Company/Corporation, Title: CFO. This Statement was filed with the County Clerk of Riverside County on: 02/08/2019. Notice-In accordance with Subdivision (a) of Section 17920, A Fictitious Business Name Statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the County Clerk, except, as provided in Subdivision (b) of Section 17920, Where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in this statement pursuant to Section 17913 other than a change in the residence address of a registered owner. A new Fictitious Business Name Statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a Fictitious Business Name in violation of the rights of another Federal, State or Common Law (See Section 14411 Et Seq., Business and Professional Code). I hereby certify that this copy is a correct copy of the original statement on file in my office. PETER ALDANA Riverside County Clerk.
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162391
02/15, 22, 03/01, 08, 2019
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. R-201817156
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Teetyme Properties at: 1008 Driftwood Circle, Banning, CA 92220 County of: Riverside. Mailing Address: N/A. Full Name of Registrant(s): Tiffany Daun Jordon Address: 1008 Driftwood Circle Banning CA 92220. List State of Corp./LLC. Must be registered in California: N/A. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above on 07/01/2018. I declare that all the information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of the Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).)
Signature(s):
Tiffany Daun Jordon
Typed or Printed Name(s):
Tiffany Daun Jordon
If Limited Liability Company/Corporation, Title: N/A. This Statement was filed with the County Clerk of Riverside County on: 12/21/2018. Notice-In accordance with Subdivision (a) of Section 17920, A Fictitious Business Name Statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the County Clerk, except, as provided in Subdivision (b) of Section 17920, Where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in this statement pursuant to Section 17913 other than a change in the residence address of a registered owner. A new Fictitious Business Name Statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a Fictitious Business Name in violation of the rights of another Federal, State or Common Law (See Section 14411 Et Seq., Business and Professional Code). I hereby certify that this copy is a correct copy of the original statement on file in my office. PETER ALDANA Riverside County Clerk.
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 161326
1/04, 11, 18, 25, 2019
republished with corrections
2/22, 03/01, 08, 15, 2019
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. R-201901916
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Vander Realty at: 180 Vander Street, Suite C, Corona, CA 92880 County of: Riverside. Mailing Address: N/A. Full Name of Registrant(s): Tracy Jean Machado - Adeva Address: 3715 Terrace Dr Chino Hills CA 91709. List State of Corp./LLC. Must be registered in California: N/A. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above. I declare that all the information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of the Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).)
Signature(s):
Tracy Jean Machado-Adeva
Typed or Printed Name(s):
Tracy Jean Machado-Adeva
If Limited Liability Company/Corporation, Title: N/A. This Statement was filed with the County Clerk of Riverside County on: 02/07/2019. Notice-In accordance with Subdivision (a) of Section 17920, A Fictitious Business Name Statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the County Clerk, except, as provided in Subdivision (b) of Section 17920, Where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in this statement pursuant to Section 17913 other than a change in the residence address of a registered owner. A new Fictitious Business Name Statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a Fictitious Business Name in violation of the rights of another Federal, State or Common Law (See Section 14411 Et Seq., Business and Professional Code). I hereby certify that this copy is a correct copy of the original statement on file in my office. PETER ALDANA Riverside County Clerk.
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162791
03/01, 08, 15, 22, 2019
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. R-201901771
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Ken Scott Real Estate at: 3166 West Ramsey Street Unit B, Banning, CA 92220 County of: Riverside. Mailing Address: 1365 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino, CA 92404. Full Name of Registrant(s): KMJ Inc Address: 1365 E. Highland Ave. San Bernardino CA 92404. List State of Corp./LLC. Must be registered in California: CA. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above. I declare that all the information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of the Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).)
Signature(s):
Jonathan Chase Heggi
Typed or Printed Name(s):
Jonathan Chase Heggi
If Limited Liability Company/Corporation, Title: Secretary. This Statement was filed with the County Clerk of Riverside County on: 02/05/2019. Notice-In accordance with Subdivision (a) of Section 17920, A Fictitious Business Name Statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the County Clerk, except, as provided in Subdivision (b) of Section 17920, Where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in this statement pursuant to Section 17913 other than a change in the residence address of a registered owner. A new Fictitious Business Name Statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a Fictitious Business Name in violation of the rights of another Federal, State or Common Law (See Section 14411 Et Seq., Business and Professional Code). I hereby certify that this copy is a correct copy of the original statement on file in my office. PETER ALDANA Riverside County Clerk.
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162390
02/15, 22, 03/01, 08, 2019
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. R-201902138
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1. Oakvallis International 2. Patio Picnic at: 825 Euclid Ave., Beaumont, CA 92223 County of: Riverside. Mailing Address: N/A. Full Name of Registrant(s): Robert Kenneth Christopherson Address: 825 Euclid Ave. Beaumont CA 92223. List State of Corp./LLC. Must be registered in California: N/A. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above. I declare that all the information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of the Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).)
Signature(s):
Robert Kenneth Christopherson
Typed or Printed Name(s):
Robert Kenneth Christopherson
If Limited Liability Company/Corporation, Title: N/A. This Statement was filed with the County Clerk of Riverside County on: 02/13/2019. Notice-In accordance with Subdivision (a) of Section 17920, A Fictitious Business Name Statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the County Clerk, except, as provided in Subdivision (b) of Section 17920, Where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in this statement pursuant to Section 17913 other than a change in the residence address of a registered owner. A new Fictitious Business Name Statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a Fictitious Business Name in violation of the rights of another Federal, State or Common Law (See Section 14411 Et Seq., Business and Professional Code). I hereby certify that this copy is a correct copy of the original statement on file in my office. PETER ALDANA Riverside County Clerk.
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162574
02/22, 03/01, 08, 15, 2019
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. R-201901704
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Fuego Cravings at: 1680 E. 6th Street Ste B, Beaumont, CA 92223 County of: Riverside. Mailing Address: 1304 Barbetty Way, Beaumont, CA 92223. Full Name of Registrant(s): LZR, LLC Address: 1304 Barbetty Way Beaumont CA 92223. List State of Corp./LLC. Must be registered in California: CA. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above. I declare that all the information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of the Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).)
Signature(s):
Erin Raina Elizabeth Ramirez
Typed or Printed Name(s):
Erin Raina Elizabeth Ramirez
If Limited Liability Company/Corporation, Title: Managing Member. This Statement was filed with the County Clerk of Riverside County on: 02/04/2019. Notice-In accordance with Subdivision (a) of Section 17920, A Fictitious Business Name Statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the County Clerk, except, as provided in Subdivision (b) of Section 17920, Where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in this statement pursuant to Section 17913 other than a change in the residence address of a registered owner. A new Fictitious Business Name Statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a Fictitious Business Name in violation of the rights of another Federal, State or Common Law (See Section 14411 Et Seq., Business and Professional Code). I hereby certify that this copy is a correct copy of the original statement on file in my office. PETER ALDANA Riverside County Clerk.
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162268
02/08, 15, 22, 03/01, 2019
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. R-201901907
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Rising Sun Care at: 6292 Firestone Circle, Banning, CA 92220 County of: Riverside. Mailing Address: N/A. Full Name of Registrant(s): Jane Degala Baker Address: 6292 Firestone Circle Banning CA 92220. List State of Corp./LLC. Must be registered in California: N/A. Full Name of Registrant(s): Conchita Olarte Diata Address: 31495 Avenida Del Padre Cathedral City CA. 92234. List State of Corp./LLC. Must be registered in California: N/A. This business is conducted by: Co-partners. Registrant has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above. I declare that all the information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of the Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).)
Signature(s):
Jane Degala Baker
Typed or Printed Name(s):
Jane Degala Baker
If Limited Liability Company/Corporation, Title: N/A. This Statement was filed with the County Clerk of Riverside County on: 02/07/2019. Notice-In accordance with Subdivision (a) of Section 17920, A Fictitious Business Name Statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the County Clerk, except, as provided in Subdivision (b) of Section 17920, Where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in this statement pursuant to Section 17913 other than a change in the residence address of a registered owner. A new Fictitious Business Name Statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a Fictitious Business Name in violation of the rights of another Federal, State or Common Law (See Section 14411 Et Seq., Business and Professional Code). I hereby certify that this copy is a correct copy of the original statement on file in my office. PETER ALDANA Riverside County Clerk.
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162392
02/15, 22, 03/01, 08, 2019
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. R-201901498
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Conqueror Transportation at: 1219 Moira St, Beaumont, CA 92223 County of: Riverside. Mailing Address: N/A. Full Name of Registrant(s): Alexander Ernesto Avelar Address: 1219 Moira St Beaumont California 92223. List State of Corp./LLC. Must be registered in California: N/A. Full Name of Registrant(s): Sara Elisabeth Avelar Address: 1219 Moira St Beaumont California 92223. List State of Corp./LLC. Must be registered in California: N/A. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above on 01/01/19. I declare that all the information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of the Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).)
Signature(s):
Alexander Ernesto Avelar
Typed or Printed Name(s):
Alexander Ernesto Avelar
If Limited Liability Company/Corporation, Title: N/A. This Statement was filed with the County Clerk of Riverside County on: 01/31/2019. Notice-In accordance with Subdivision (a) of Section 17920, A Fictitious Business Name Statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the County Clerk, except, as provided in Subdivision (b) of Section 17920, Where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in this statement pursuant to Section 17913 other than a change in the residence address of a registered owner. A new Fictitious Business Name Statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a Fictitious Business Name in violation of the rights of another Federal, State or Common Law (See Section 14411 Et Seq., Business and Professional Code). I hereby certify that this copy is a correct copy of the original statement on file in my office. PETER ALDANA Riverside County Clerk.
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162271
02/08, 15, 22, 03/01, 2019
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. R-201902605
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Bake'd at: 27800 Landau Blvd Ste B102, Cathedral City, CA 92234 County of: Riverside. Mailing Address: N/A. Full Name of Registrant(s): Joseph Andrew Ochoa-Meza Address: 28175 Avenida La Paz Apt A Cathedral City CA 92234. List State of Corp./LLC. Must be registered in California: N/A. Full Name of Registrant(s): Elva -- Lerma Address: 28175 Avenida La Paz Apt A Cathedral City CA 92234. List State of Corp./LLC. Must be registered in California: N/A. This business is conducted by: Co-partners. Registrant has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above. I declare that all the information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of the Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).)
Signature(s):
Joseph Andrew Ochoa-Meza
Typed or Printed Name(s):
Joseph Andrew Ochoa-Meza
If Limited Liability Company/Corporation, Title: N/A. This Statement was filed with the County Clerk of Riverside County on: 02/22/2019. Notice-In accordance with Subdivision (a) of Section 17920, A Fictitious Business Name Statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the County Clerk, except, as provided in Subdivision (b) of Section 17920, Where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in this statement pursuant to Section 17913 other than a change in the residence address of a registered owner. A new Fictitious Business Name Statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a Fictitious Business Name in violation of the rights of another Federal, State or Common Law (See Section 14411 Et Seq., Business and Professional Code). I hereby certify that this copy is a correct copy of the original statement on file in my office. PETER ALDANA Riverside County Clerk.
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162790
03/01, 08, 15, 22, 2019
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF:
RICHARD A. RICE
CASE NO. PRIN1900185
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of RICHARD A. RICE.
A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by LARRY L. RICE in the Superior Court of California, County of RIVERSIDE.
THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that LARRY L. RICE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.
THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.
A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 04/02/19 at 8:45AM in Dept. PS3 located at 3255 E. TAHQUITZ CANYON WAY, PALM SPRINGS, CA 92262
IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.
IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.
YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner
LAWRENCE J. KUHLMAN
SBN 105895,
LAW OFFICES OF LAWRENCE J. KUHLMAN, APLC
9267 HAVEN AVENUE, STE. 250
RANCHO CUCAMONGA CA 91730
BSC 216657
3/1, 3/8, 3/15/19
CNS-3225638#
RECORD-GAZETTE
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162758
03/01, 08, 15, 2019
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER ESTATE
OF: James Bane Thompson aka James B. Thompson
ESTATE OF:
James Bane Thompson aka James B. Thompson DECEDENT
Case No. PRIN 1900177
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: James Bane Thompson aka James B. Thompson aka James Thompson and as James Bain Thompson
A Petition for Probate has been filed by: Darrell G. Thompson in the Superior Court of California, County of Riverside.
The Petition for Probate requests that: Darrell G. Thompson be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.
The petition requests the decedent's will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.
The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.
A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Mar 21 2019 Time: 8:45 a.m. Dept.: PS3 Room: N/A Address of court: 3255 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way Palm Springs, 92262. Mailing Address: Same. Branch Name: Palm Springs Court
If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.
If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1)four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statues and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgable in California law.
You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for petitioner (name): Shawn P. Patterson (Address): McClellan Wilson & Patterson 149 N San Gorgonio Ave, Banning, CA 92220 (Telephone): 951-845-2913
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162762
03/01, 08, 15, 2019
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE
OF: David Lowell Burns aka David L. Burns aka David Burns
ESTATE OF:
David Lowell Burns aka David L. Burns aka David Burns
DECEDENT
Case No. PRIN 1900125
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: David Lowell Burns aka David L. Burns and as David Burns
A Petition for Probate has been filed by: Michael T. Burns in the Superior Court of California, County of Riverside.
The Petition for Probate requests that: Michael T. Burns be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.
The petition requests the decedent's will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.
The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.
A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: 3/19/19 Time: 8:45 a.m. Dept.: PS3 Room: N/A Address of court: 3255 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way Palm Springs, 92262. Mailing Address: Same. Branch Name: Palm Springs Court
If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.
If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1)four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statues and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgable in California law.
You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for petitioner (name): Shawn P. Patterson (Address): McClellan Wilson & Patterson 149 N San Gorgonio Ave, Banning, CA 92220 (Telephone): 951-849-2913
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162374
02/15, 22, 03/01, 2019
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER ESTATE
OF: Sandra Jeanne Berry, aka Sandra J. Berry, aka Sandra Berry
ESTATE OF:
Sandra Jeanne Berry, aka Sandra J. Berry, aka Sandra Berry
DECEDENT
Case No. PRIN 1900136
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Sandra Jeanne Berry, aka Sandra J. Berry, aka Sandra Berry
A Petition for Probate has been filed by: Kathleen Brondyke in the Superior Court of California, County of Riverside.
The Petition for Probate requests that: Kathleen Brondyke be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.
The petition requests the decedent's will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.
The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.
A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: 3/25/19 Time: 8:45 a.m. Dept.: PS3 Room: N/A Address of court: 3255 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way Palm Springs, 92262. Mailing Address: Same. Branch Name: Palm Springs Probate
If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.
If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1)four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statues and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgable in California law.
You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for petitioner (name): Leah Larkin, Attorney (Address): Law Office of Leah Larkin, 873 Beaumont Avenue, Beaumont, California 92223 (Telephone): 951-845-5930
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162411
02/15, 22, 03/01, 2019
NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A CATEGORICAL EXEMPTION AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR ZONING TEXT AMENDMENT (ZTA) NO. 19-97501 AMENDING CHAPTER 17.53 CANNABIS CONDITIONAL USE PERMITS OF TITLE 17 ZONING OF THE BANNING MUNICIPAL CODE TO REDUCE THE SEPARATION REQUIREMENT BETWEEN CANNABIS BUSINESSES AND RESIDENTIALLY ZONED PROPERTY AND TO AMEND THE DEFINITION OF CANOPY SPACE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of a public hearing before the City of Banning Planning Commission to be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 99 East Ramsey Street, Banning, California, to consider proposed Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) No. 19-97501 to amend Chapter 17.53 Cannabis Conditional Use Permits of Title 17 Zoning of the Banning Municipal Code to reduce the 600-foot separation requirement between cannabis businesses and residentially zoned property. Additionally ZTA No. 19-97501 will amend Section 17.53.010 of the Municipal Code to amend the definition of canopy space..
City staff has determined that the proposed Zoning Text Amendment is not subject to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to the State CEQA Guidelines Section 15060(c)(3) because it is not a project as defined by the CEQA Guidelines Section 15378. Adoption of the Zoning Text Amendment does not have the potential for resulting in either a direct physical change in the environment or a reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change in the environment. The Zoning Text Amendment is also exempt from review under the CEQA under State CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(1) which exempts a project from CEQA if the project is exempt by statute. Business and Professions Code section 26055(h) provides that Division 13 (commencing with Section 21000) of the Public Resources Code does not apply to the adoption of an ordinance, rule, or regulation by a local jurisdiction that requires discretionary review and approval of permits, licenses, or other authorizations to engage in commercial cannabis activity. The Zoning Text Amendment provides that discretionary review for applications for cannabis conditional use permits will be required to include any applicable environmental review pursuant to Division 13 (commencing with Section 21000) of the Public Resources Code.
Information regarding the Categorical Exemption, Zoning Text Amendment, and all relevant materials can be obtained by contacting the City's Community Development Department at (951) 922-3125, or by visiting the City Hall located at 99 East Ramsey Street, Banning during regular business hours. You may also go to the City of Banning website at http://www.ci.banning.ca.us/. All parties interested in speaking either in support of or in opposition of this item are invited to attend the hearing, or to send their written comments to the Community Development Department, City of Banning at P.O. Box 998, Banning, California, 92220.
If you challenge any decision regarding the above proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised in written correspondence delivered to the City Clerk at, or prior to, the time the Planning Commission makes its decision on the proposal; or, that you or someone else raised at the public hearing or in written correspondence delivered to the hearing body at, or prior to, the hearing (California Government Code, Section 65009).
BY ORDER OF THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR OF THE CITY
OF BANNING, CALIFORNIA
Maryann Marks
Interim Community Development Director
Dated: 02/26/2019
Publish: 03/01/2019
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162786
03/01/2019
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000006958375 Title Order No.: 170302601 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 048-6121375-703 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 08/11/2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 08/31/2010 as Instrument No. 2010-0416447 , and RECORDED JUDGMENT RECORDED ON 1/22/2019 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2019-0022020 TO CORRECT THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION of official records in the office of the County Recorder of RIVERSIDE County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: ADRIAN ISLAS, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 03/27/2019 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: 2410 WARDLOW ROAD # 104, CORONA, CA 92880. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 554 NORTH CHERRY STREET, BANNING, CALIFORNIA 92220 APN#: 541-092-003-2 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $183,396.82. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee's sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006958375. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM, LLC 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 02/07/2019 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4684470 02/22/2019, 03/01/2019, 03/08/2019
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162573
02/22, 03/01, 08, 2019
T.S. No. 18-54377
APN: 400-630-017-7
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/13/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.
A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale.
Trustor: MATTHEW STEVENS, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY
Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 12/18/2014, as Instrument No. 2014-0485025, The subject Deed of Trust was modified by Home Affordable Modification Agreement recorded as Instrument 2017-0141795 and recorded on 4/10/2017, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Riverside County, California,
Date of Sale:3/22/2019 at 9:00 AM
Place of Sale: In front of the Corona Civic Center, 849 W. Sixth Street, Corona, CA 92882
Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $267,474.74
Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed.
Street Address or other common designation of real property: 36305 STABLEFORD COURT
BEAUMONT, CA 92223
Described as follows:
As more fully described in the Deed of Trust
A.P.N #.: 400-630-017-7
The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale.
NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property.
NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-866-539-4173 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkauction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-54377. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.
Dated: 2/21/2019 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee
30 Corporate Park, Suite 450
Irvine, CA 92606
For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920
For Sale Information: 1-866-539-4173 www.servicelinkauction.com
___________________
Andrew Buckelew,
Trustee Sale Officer
THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
EPP 28241 Pub Dates 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2019
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162761
03/01, 08, 15, 2019
TS No. 190128037
APN 440-310-031-2
U.S. Department Of Housing And Urban Development Notice Of Default And Foreclosure Sale Recorded in accordance with 12 USCA 3764 (c) Whereas, on 2/24/2005, a certain Deed of Trust was executed by David E. Parker and Carol A. Parker, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants as trustor in favor of Pacific Reserve Mortgage, Inc. / DBA Financial Heritage as beneficiary, and Stewart Title of California, Inc as trustee, and was recorded on 3/2/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0168154, in the Office of the County Recorder of Riverside County, California; and Whereas, the Deed of Trust was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and Whereas, the beneficial interest in the Deed of Trust is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an Assignment of Deed of Trust dated 10/27/2015, recorded on 11/5/2015, as instrument number 2015-0485530, in the Office of the County Recorder, Riverside County, California; and Whereas, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Deed of Trust in that the payment due on 2/5/2018, was not made and remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this notice, and no payment has been made sufficient to restore the loan to currency; and Whereas, the entire amount delinquent as of 3/14/2019 is $305,134.77; and Whereas, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust to be immediately due and payable; Now Therefore, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretarys designation of Total Lender Solutions, Inc. as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on 9/4/2018 as instrument number 2018-0353951, notice is hereby given that on 3/14/2019 at 9:30 AM local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: Legal Description: Parcel 1: Lot 78 Of Tract 26177, In The City Of Banning, County Of Riverside, California, As Per Map Recorded In Book 240, Pages 80 Through 86, Inclusive Of Maps, In The Office Of The County Recorder Of Said County. Excepting Therefrom All Oil, Gas, And Other Hydrocarbon Substances, And Minerals, Including Rights Incidental To Such Ownership, Now Or At Any Time Hereafter Situated In And Under The Hereinafter Described Land And Lying Below A Depth Of 500 Feet Measured From The Surface Of Said Land But Without Any Right To Enter Upon The Surface For Extraction Or Removal Of Such Oil, Gas, Or Other Hydrocarbon Substances, Or Minerals, And Without Any Right To Penetrate Or To Pass Through The 500 Foot Space Immediately Below Said Surface For Purposes Of Such Extraction Or Removal, As Granted Or Reserved In Various Instruments Of Record On File In The Office Of The County Recorder Of Said County. Parcel 2: Non-Exclusive Easement For Access, Ingress, Drainage, Maintenance, Repairs And For Other Purposes, All As Described In The Declaration. Commonly known as: 1562 Crystal Downs St, Banning, CA 92220-6614 The sale will be held at bottom of stairway of building located at 849 West Sixth Street, Corona, CA. The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid an estimate of $305,134.77. There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale. When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $30,513.47 [10% of the Secretarys bid] in the form of a certified check or cashiers check made out to the Secretary of HUD. Each oral bid need not be accompanied by a deposit. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $30,513.47 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashiers check. If the Secretary is the high bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveyancing fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them. The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashiers check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due. If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD Field Office representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD field office Representative, offer the Property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder. There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant. The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is $305,134.77, as of 3/13/2019, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioners attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement. Date: 1/30/2019 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. U.S. Dept. of HUD Foreclosure Commissioner By: /s/ Chelcey Romeril 10951 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 2F San Diego, CA, 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Fax: 866-242-8599 A notary public or other officer completing this certificate verifies only the identity of the individual who signed the document to which this certificate is attached, and not the truthfulness, accuracy, or validity of that document. State Of CA County Of San Diego On 1/30/2019 before me, Brittany Anne Lokey, a notary public personally appeared, Chelcey Romeril who proved to me on the basis of satisfactory evidence to be the person(s) whose name(s) is/are subscribed to the within instrument and acknowledged to me that he/she/they executed the same in his/her/their authorized capacity(ies), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under Penalty Of Perjury under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing paragraph is true and correct. Witness my hand and official seal. /s/ Brittany Anne Lokey (Seal)
Published in
The Record Gazette
No. 162413
2/15, 22, 03/01, 2019
