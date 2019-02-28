Angel Delgado, a Beaumont product who is playing in his graduate season at Riverside-based California Baptist University, is a past all-Mountain Pass League pitcher.
At CBU, the 6-foot-2 right-hander was 4-1 last season with a 2.83 ERA over 17 games for the Lancers.
This season, the right-hander is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA over his initial two appearances.
Through Monday, the Lancers haven’t lost in nine games as they make their way into NCAA Division 1 play.
Delgado pitched five innings, striking out nine in a win over Northern Illinois.
Against Ohio University, he went seven innings, fanning six, surrendering an unearned run to pick up the win.
Graduating from Beaumont in 2016, Delgado turned up at Riverside City College, one of the state’s perennial baseball heavyweights.
Prep softball
In Irvine, Northwoods Tournament play netted Beaumont High School three wins over a 4-game span, losing only to Villa Park in the opener.
The Lady Cougars rebounded with a 19-7 win over Capistrano Valley, 9-2 over host Northwood and a 3-1 win over Rancho Santa Margarita Tesoro behind a pair of home runs from Julia Shepherd.
It was Shepherd who pitched a three-hitter.
Mahkenzy Lewis knocked in three runs with a triple and single against Northwood.
Jasmine Plascencia and Madison Wagner combined on a 1-hitter.
Shephard unloaded against Capo Valley, homering twice and knocking in seven runs. Aubree Slider and Bree Gardinier also homered.
Prep baseball
Off to a 5-2 start after wins over Banning, Yucca Valley, Riverside Hillcrest and Jurupa Valley Rubidoux, Beaumont High School will open Mountain Pass League play this week against San Jacinto and Hemet.
The Cougars are coming off a 14-3 loss to Whittier California High School.
In the Beaumont Tournament, the hosts beat Hillcrest, 4-3, behind a trio of pitchers — juniors Troy Holt-Lewis and Joey Delgado, plus freshman Trevor Sides.
Seth Gregory knocked in a pair of runs while Luke Guerrero and Garrett Moody also knocked in a run.
In a 15-2 win over Yucca Valley, Steven Halliday knocked in three runs on a 4-hit day, all singles.
Alec Bressler doubled and singled, knocking in three runs.
Phelan Serrano beat Beaumont, 7-5. Guerrero scored four of the Cougars’ five runs.
College baseball
Southpaw pitcher Avery Rivera, now in his sophomore season, is pitching at San Bernardino Valley College, which is off to a 6-6 start this season.
Rivera, a Beaumont High product, has appeared in limited duty for the Wolverines this season — 2 2/3 innings with a 3.38 earned run average.
* * *
Carson McCafferty, hitting .281 as Mt. San Jacinto’s right-fielder in the early going this season, was given a starting mound assignment against Cerritos College last week.
McCafferty pitched four innings (four hits, four walks, five runs allowed) in the Eagles’ 11-6 win.
MSJC, 6-5 overall, is second to Palomar College-San Marcos in the early stages of the 2019 season.
Hoop scoop
Mt. San Jacinto College had a chip on its shoulder and the Eagles brushed it off when No. 7 San Bernardino Valley came to the Eagles’ gym last week.
Ranked 13th in California, MSJC came up with a resounding 104-70 win over the Wolverines.
MSJC drew a road game at Riverside City College on Friday night in the opening round of the men’s CCCAA State playoffs.
In that SBVC-at-MSJ clash, the Wolverines squared off against an Eagles’ defense that held the visitors to an ice cold 30 percent shooting.
With a 49-34 rebounding advantage, a combined 19 boards coming from Lenzell Simmons and C.J. Hyder, it gave David Thompson (27 points, nine assists, five rebounds, three steals) a chance to create.
Defense was so intense that both teams combined to hit 63 of 79 from the stripe, an almost-even split.
Damani Washington’s 20 led the Wolverines (22-6), who finished off their Pacific Coast Athletic Conference championship two nights later.
SBVC’s 9-1 mark led runner-up MSJC’s 7-3 PCAC finish.
Women’s college basketball
(Records as of Feb. 25)
The Lady Lancers didn’t mess around against visiting Grand Canyon University, beating the Lady Lopes by 43 points.
Scheming into the difference was CBU’s 14-of-25 from 3-point range, limiting GCU to 4-of-21.
Going for their sixth straight win against California State University, Bakersfield, it was no contest in a 24-point win behind a monster game from Mt. San Jacinto College product Britney Thomas (20 points, 17 rebounds) in 25 minutes.
California State University, San Bernardino (10-15, 9-12 CCAA) — A loss at third place California Polytechnic University, Pomona on Saturday could be a killer to the Lady Coyotes’ CCAA Tournament chances.
Sonoma State University and San Francisco State University, both 8-12 are chomping at the bit.
Both have games against third place Humboldt and fifth place Chico.
University of California, Riverside (14-12, 8-4 Big West) — Winners in eight of their last 10, the Lady Highlanders got a 3-pointer from Tianna Eaton with 5 seconds left to pull out a 66-64 win at UC Irvine, pulling into a tie for second place with Northridge, three games behind first place University of California, Davis.
University of Redlands (11-14, final) — Second-ranked Claremont-Mudd College (23-2) unleashed its full fury of defense against the Lady Bulldogs in the opening round of the SCIAC Tournament last week, eliminating Redlands, 72-49. Holding the Lady Bulldogs to just seven points in the second quarter for a 40-20 halftime lead, the Lady Athenas blazed into Saturday night’s finals against neighboring Pomona-Pitzer.
Pomona-Pitzer won by three.
Mt. San Jacinto (23-6) — Another PCAC title for the defending State champion Lady Eagles, who didn’t lose a single conference game.
Playoff draw: West L.A. College, the Western States South Conference champs will play at seventh-seeded Mt. San Jacinto College on Friday (7 p.m.) in the opener.
Men’s college basketball
(Records as of Feb. 25)
Cal Baptist (15-11, 6-6 WAC) — In Phoenix, Grand Canyon University destroyed the visiting Lancers by 33 in the rematch.
Two nights later in another rematch at California State University, Bakersfield, CBU pulled off a 72-58 win.
Jordan Heading’s 28-point effort included 6-of-8 from 3-point range.
Cal State San Bernardino (15-12, 11-10 CCAA) — No matter what happens in the regular season finale at Cal Poly Pomona on Saturday night, the Coyotes have made the CCAA Tournament field.
It looks like either a first-round match at Cal State East Bay-Hayward, University of California, San Diego or another game at Pomona.
University of California, Riverside (9-19, 3-9 Big West) — An overtime loss to visiting Long Beach State last week kept the Highlanders in eighth place.
University of Redlands (15-11) — Heartbreak. Trailing by 13.
Loss to Pomona-Pitzer.
By two.
SCIAC Tournament semifinals. Fouled intentionally in the final seconds, Michael Hanna hit the first, missed the second on purpose, the rebound tapped to David Menary.
A game-winning, 3-point shot missed at the buzzer.
The Sagehens beat Occidental by 23 points in the SCIAC championship game.
Mt. San Jacinto (22-5) —After dropping 3 out of 4, the second place Eagles rebounded to win their final three games, including rematches against both SBVC and a 102-82 win over College of the Desert.
Thompson, the hero in Mt. San Jacinto College’s win over SBVC, hit for 26 against College of the Desert.
The Eagles buried 15-of-32 in 3-point shooting.
Playoff draw: RCC finished fourth in the Orange Empire Conference.
Mt. San Jacinto has 7-point and 41-point wins over RCC this season.
Boys prep basketball
(Records as of Feb. 25)
Banning (12-17, final) — The Broncos were nosed out in the wild-card round by San Bernardino Arroyo Valley, the Hawks winning their way into the quarterfinals before a 51-50 loss to Santa Monica New Roads.
Upland Western Christian beat North Hollywood Oakwood, 73-57,for the Division 5A championship.
Beaumont (22-6, final) —The Cougars won their way to a league championship, then reached the second round against eventual Division 2A finalist Ontario Colony, which beat La Canada for its second title in three years.
Mesa Grande Academy (17-7, final) — City of Industry Workman High eliminated the Cardinals quickly, but the Lobos lost in their next outing.
The Division 5AA championship came down to Sage Hill against Oxnard Santa Clara, legendary powerhouse years ago that’s won 15 CIF championships.
Make it 16.
* * *
Imagine playing a championship game in a 5,000-seat arena, seats that came right down to floor level.
California Baptist University’s new Events Center hosted a handful of high school championship games last weekend on its Riverside campus.
Four games, including the boys and girls Open Division championships were played.
West Hills Chaminade beat Riverside King by three in the girls Division 1 championship.
It took overtime for Santa Margarita to edge Chino Hills by one in the boys’ Division 1 finals.
Chatsworth Sierra Canyon landed both its boys and girls in the Open Division finales.
Torrance Bishop Montgomery fell to the Trail Blazers in the boys’ finals by seven.
Sierra Canyon was aided by the presence of Scottie Pippen, Jr. and Kenyon Martin, Jr., whose dads were NBA stars.
Los Angeles Windward won its third straight Open girls’ title.
Girls prep basketball
(Records as of Feb. 25)
Banning (5-15, final) — Fifth place in the Desert Valley League wasn’t good enough to lift the Lady Broncos into the playoffs, missing the post-season for the first time in years.
Santa Fe beat Riverside Hillcrest by 17 for the Division 4A championship.
Beaumont (15-12, final) —Knocked out in the opening round of the Division 3A playoffs by San Dimas, the Lady Cougars still claimed a Mountain Pass League championship.
Riverside Patriot eliminated San Dimas in the quarterfinals.
Lakewood Mayfair squared off against Pomona Diamond Ranch for the division championship, losing by six points.
Mesa Grande Academy (19-4, final) — The Lady Cardinals came within one win of reaching the Division 5AA Final Four, eliminated by San Pedro Mary Star of the Sea, which got beaten by Temecula Linfield Christian by 27 in the semifinals.
Linfield Christian beat Montclair by 18 points in the finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.