Banning Stagecoach Days Committee has made the decision to cancel this year's parade for tomorrow morning, citing anticipated inclement weather.
The rodeo portion of Stagecoach Days, and the festival itself, will continue regardless of the weather.
"It breaks my heart" to inform those who had signed up to participate in the parade, parade coordinator and committee secretary Shelly Ruiz e-mailed constituents early Friday afternoon. "With the unpredictable weather of thunder, lightning, rain and wind, the committee has voted to cancel the parade at this time. I apologize for notifying you the day before."
Ruiz says that the committee proposes having a winter or Christmas parade with the same theme of "Believe in Banning," which would make up for entry and processing fees organizations and individuals paid in order to be part of the parade.
Dysart Park fairgrounds at 2101 W. Victory Ave. in Banning opens today at 5 p.m., with PRCA rodeo starting at 7 p.m., and Adam Doleac country music concert scheduled at 10 p.m.
Saturday, the park opens at 3 p.m., with the rodeo starting at 7 p.m., and the Drew Parker country music concert starting at 10 p.m.
Sunday, a cornhole tournament is still scheduled to commence at 2 p.m.; rodeo begins at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.