At its March 14 meeting, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved an agenda item by Supervisor V. Manuel Perez to provide $1 million in funding for the expansion of FIND Food Bank.
The funds will help FIND Food Bank, a regional food bank hub that covers the entire Coachella Valley region and extends to the Morongo Basin in southern San Bernardino County as well as Anza and Blythe, with plans for a new building in Indio to support its growing operations.
“In challenging times, FIND Food Bank has quickly mobilized to expand food distribution sites, mobile markets and services to meet the need for food through the pandemic, during emergencies in North Shore and Oasis Mobile Home Park, and today,” said Perez. “FIND Food Bank is always there for our communities.”
The funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding Riverside County received that is set aside for Perez to use in the Fourth District for projects for infrastructure, housing, economic recovery and other priorities.
“FIND Food Bank is extremely grateful to Riverside County and Supervisor Perez for their investment in the clients and families we serve,” stated Debbie Espinosa, president & CEO of FIND Food Bank. “Over the past few years, the number of working families, children, seniors and others facing food insecurity in the region has increased dramatically. FIND Food Bank has more than doubled the number of people served each month since the COVID-19 outbreak began, delivering more than 20 million meals annually. As we pursue expansion of our operations, the county’s help will be crucial to serving the needs of our community.”
FIND Food Bank has plans to more than double the size of its food distribution capacity, and has received a donation of land adjacent to its current building in Indio. The proposed project has an estimated cost of $11 million for a new building and equipment. FIND Food Bank has also secured two grants from the state of California of approximately $3.8 million and $1.7 million that can be drawn on to support the construction of its new facility.
