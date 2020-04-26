Turn on the television and the radio or pick up a newspaper and you will see two words that are forever ingrained in our vocabulary: social distancing.
Who would have thought that we would be required to stay six feet away from someone rather than voluntarily keep our distance from that person for a multitude of reasons.
Think back to where you were six weeks ago. What were you doing? Were you at a company meeting, squeezed in like sardines and listening to the boss go on and on about a subject that did not matter to you.
Or were you eating at a restaurant and enjoying the view of people laughing with one another or relaxing in a movie theater, waiting for the film to start and smelling the aroma of buttered popcorn from the row in front of you.
Those days are probably over.
I was thinking about the morning of March 13, when there was still a semblance of life, as I knew it.
It was the Good Morning Beaumont chamber of commerce breakfast, held every month at Tukwet Canyon.
I was enjoying all of the friends I see each month and talk with about life and business and work. Some I see more often because of my coverage of Beaumont City Hall and the Beaumont school district, along with other stories I write about people in Beaumont and Cherry Valley.
It was a fun morning with lots of laughs and hugs.
When life gets back to our new normal, I know that everything is going to change. People are not going to be hugging like they did or touching arms as a form of attention and affection.
There were no six feet distancing rules.
Now, we have to stand far apart from someone in the grocery store, which is now marked with “X” on the floor or an image of feet to make sure you are keeping your distance. And then some of the stores have re-designed the aisles so you can only go one way. That works on streets, but I think that people are not going to be paying attention to which direction they can only walk down an aisle.
Restaurants are going to have to re-design their interiors because booths are normally packed with people. You can not have as many tables close together so as to enforce the six feet apart rule.
And that would limit the number of people waiting for a reservation. I can remember years ago where the waiting area would be packed. Not anymore.
Think about Las Vegas. When people return to Vegas, will the boulevard still be packed with gamblers and concertgoers who cannot wait to touch a slot machine again and win some money.
Or what about seeing a Vegas show, which is always fun. Whether it is Cirque du Soleil or the sounds of Jennifer Lopez or Gwen Stefani, you know you are in for an exciting couple of hours.
It will be interesting to see how Vegas hotels handle their buffets. With this disease targeting the respiratory system, you don’t want to think about people breathing near food and finding out later that someone had the virus.
Think about all of the big music festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach. You cannot have outdoor concerts and require people to stand six feet apart. Many of them pay the big bucks to stand as close as they can to the stage to be near the performers, like at any concert.
And you know that the musicians are thinking twice about how they used to lean down and shake hands with the audience during a concert. Or the VIP meet and greets with the performers before and after the show, where people could get a photo with a star and maybe even put their arm around them or touch their shoulder.
I think celebrities are going to be wary of being that close to people.
But what about theme parks like Disneyland, where the characters are wearing gloves and masks already? That could protect the Disneyland characters except they shake a lot of hands and pose for pictures. I’m not sure that children are ready to see Mickey and Minnie Mouse with doctors’ masks on their faces.
Social, or physical, distancing is trying to promote a positive effect on people. I have been seeing a lot of car commercials where a company is offering to drive your new car or truck home to you. You can even buy it online and have it delivered to your house.
I understand the concept, but it is so much more fun to walk around a car lot and look at all of the cars before making the final decision. It sort of takes the fun out of it. That would be like going to the pumpkin farm or Christmas tree farm and covering your eyes and pointing to a pumpkin or tree without walking around and touching everything.
I remember as a child walking around the tree farms in Maryland and trying to find the right tree, I think it really was a science. Then again, it is easy to be six feet apart at a pumpkin farm or tree farm.
I can see that the TV shows are finding ways to unite celebrities so that the talk shows and different specials can feature the stars on the smaller screen. The celebrities are quarantined as well in their homes.
It is amazing what technology can do and how families are at home together, eating dinner and watching movies and TV shows together.
I cannot help but think ahead to holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. Families love to get together in large groups and celebrate with lots of food and laughter and create new memories.
There are opportunities to take photos with Santa, walk around the Mission Inn in Riverside and look at the festival of lights, or attend a Christmas play or concert. I am not sure how our Christmas traditions will fare this year.
What about all of the people gathering for the Rose parade on sidewalks in the cold weather so they can see the floral floats and marching bands going along Colorado Boulevard. The stands are always packed with fans of this popular event in Pasadena.
And can you imagine New Year’s Eve without all of the crazy people crammed into Times Square to watch the ball drop, announcing another year, and confetti falling all around them. I sure can’t and don’t want to. Not this year or any year in the future.
For some, staying home has been a blessing. Others may not want to spend that much time with their families or friends, but we are all trying to sort out what is working for us in these difficult times. Let us hope we can hang on to some semblance of normalcy in the coming years.
