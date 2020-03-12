Dear editor:
I saw this headline on the internet and had to respond. The headline read, “"So much for Bernie’s secret weapon: Young people aren’t voting."
Young people have never voted in high numbers.
They tweet, they shout, they protest, they whine, they cheer socialism, but they don't vote.
This isn't necessarily a bad thing.
They are just beginning their lives as adults and have so much going on in their lives, new stuff going on in their lives.
The last time I remember young people getting really excited about a presidential election was in 1968 when, by early June, it appeared that Robert Kennedy was going to win the Democrat party nomination, and apparently was going to be the next President.
He gave us young people (I was about to turn 19) so much that we wanted in a candidate. He opposed the Vietnam War and promised to get us the hell out of there. He was without question Pro-American.
He wanted Americans to be successful, including American businesses. He was very Pro-Israel, which was and still is a big thing with me. He was personable, youthful (for a Presidential candidate), very anti-crime, very supportive of law enforcement.
We young, especially College-age young people, like me, who at 19 was not going to be able to vote in the 1968 election because the minimum age to vote at that time was 21, but there was a lot of excitement among we College-age people, both for Bobby and his Democrat opponent Eugene McCarthy. I backed McCarthy at first, but Bobby won me over.
Then came June 4 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. "Mayor Yorty says we have been here too long already, so it's on to Chicago and let's win there." I was a couple of miles away at a Dodger game that night. My buddy and I were on our way home from the game when we heard him say those words. I turned off the radio and plugged in an 8-track tape. When we got to my buddy's home, all the lights were on and his mother was crying. That's when we found out.
That moment turned off me and so many other young people like me to politics for quite a few years. What difference did it make if we really cared about a candidate who represented a cause or an idea. One guy, with a weapon, could take it all away in an instant. So why care, why get involved.
I didn't really care about a Presidential Election again until 1980 when I really felt that Ronald Reagan had to defeat Jimmy Carter, who had been such a disaster. And even after Reagan won, a lone guy, with a weapon, nearly took him away from us and the world. What happened in 1968 is one big reason why I get so angry at those, in the media and within the Democrat party, call for violence against Trump and his family and even hope for his death or murder. Stop it, all of you who do this. Trump is a political opponent. Defeat him in November, if you can.
Charles G. Ferrell, Beaumont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.