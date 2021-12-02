One thing that every single "pro-H" pundit conveniently fails to mention when they urge a yes vote; while the last two measures lasted 10 years each, allowing the community to regularly decide whether to continue it, Measure H goes on forever. That's right, there is no end date unless voters force a special election. Hmm. However, for me it boils down to a simple observation: I will vote yes on H as soon as anyone can show me the 6-story patient tower that was promised in 2006 when we passed Measure A, the $108 million bond that we will be paying for through the year 2036, and that is already costing you 5-6 times more than Measure H.
Gary Hironimus, Banning
