To the Editor,
It seems the 400-word limit no longer applies to letters-to-the-Editor; and, since masks have yet to be invented against a pandemic of, even potentially life-threatening rhetoric, the option is to either leave such letters unread, or rely on caffeine to keep us from zoning out at word 401.
But fear not; as I am pushing 80, I’m shorter-winded than I used to be and I never was much for mounting platforms — unless it was to recite poetry.
However, random ramblings in the guise of factual information concern me.
Sometimes, one has only to identify the author of a letter to predict its probable tone or potential worth; but, as l generally believe that intelligent information gathering should include opposing opinions, I try to favor objective inquiry over biased skepticism, express only my own personal opinions, and leave factual analyses to others more qualified than I.
One can only hope they will choose their sources carefully.
Sometimes, however, keeping an open mind encounters real challenges, and here’s why: We have become a culture obsessed with “buzz” words that, ideally, can be chanted at campaign rallies (i.e., “Lock her up!” or “Four more years!”)
Most such words are cleverly crafted, by both parties, to ignite our emotions (whether negative or positive) to their boiling point: Socialism, a really a scary one; Politically Correct, an instant putdown; or la crème de la crème in a power struggle, “You’re fired!”
The race to patriotism leads us to extoll The Flag, The American People, and Our Brave Veterans. And, as one party claims exclusive insight into the will of Our Founding Fathers, the other expounds on the only possible “true” interpretation of The Constitution (though misquotes often occur in both cases.)
Words can also console and cajole: When your vocabulary is limited and you’re feeling inadequate — no problem —just call yourself a “genius.”
Or, when diplomacy is required along with denial try, “I’m sure she’s a very nice lady, but I never met the woman.” (Sorry, I couldn’t help myself — ms.)
As to Covid-19, it seems only baby steps exist between climate denial and pandemic denial.
The virus, sad to say, is real, as is the need to remain vigilant by arming ourselves against it with masks — not AK-47s.
The argument comparing a contagious virus to non-contagious events bears no weight whatsoever; and the fact that the pandemic has become political fodder is unforgiveable and devalues the lives of the over 100,000 souls that have perished because of it.
Their lives matter — and so do words.
One may argue that it was a call to arms that liberated us from tyranny, but guns did not define our democracy for the generations to come — words did; and those of the founding fathers (there’s that word again) were all about quality, not quantity.
“A man of few words” carefully weighs his own need to extemporize against the human attention span and knows when to leave the stage. He also pays very special attention to his choice of words. “Careful the things you say, children will listen…”
Mary Shea, Banning
