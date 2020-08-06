A quote attributed to Plato: Wise men speak because they have something to say; fools because they have to say something — in regards to the coronavirus, it certainly applies to Dr. Fauci and Trump.
Robert Beeson, Beaumont
A quote attributed to Plato: Wise men speak because they have something to say; fools because they have to say something — in regards to the coronavirus, it certainly applies to Dr. Fauci and Trump.
Robert Beeson, Beaumont
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.