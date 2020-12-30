Winter Wish would like to thank the citizens of Beaumont, Cherry Valley and the surrounding communities for your support of the 31st year of Winter Wish.
Winter Wish was started by the Beaumont Soroptimist 31 years ago serving one family in need.
This year warm clothing, pajamas, toys and household needs i.e.blankets and/or towels were given to 610 children in 201 families that were selected to be recipients of Winter Wish gifts in 2020.
Food, collected through the community food drive, were also given on Distribution Day.
Community groups and businesses to thank are as follows: Southern California Gas Co., Bank of Hemet, Beaumont Cherry Valley Recreation & Parks District, DRB Distributing, San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, Pro Craft Construction, Truck Works of Banning, the city of Beaumont, city of Beaumont Transit Department, police dispatchers and the Citizen Volunteer Patrol, the retirement communities of, Solera Bon Appetit, Steve Leach/Voya, Four Seasons at Beaumont.
The Pass Patchers Quilter Guild donated amazing quilts with matching toys or books.
Hundreds of tags were selected to satisfy the wishes of children in our community.
Donations were also received to purchase gifts and food.
Service groups donating to this project were, the Cherry Festival Association, Kiwanis Club of Beaumont, Lions Club of Beaumont, the Beaumont/Cherry Valley Rotary and their Interact Club.
The Beaumont/Banning Soroptimist International continually gives volunteer time and financial support.
Churches in our community helped to fulfill the wishes and needs of local families, Beaumont Presbyterian and St. Stephen’s Episcopal.
The following businesses displayed tags for their customers to choose from, Leah Larkin Law Offices, Huntress Innovations, Wines Chiropractic, Family Chiropractic, Cherry Valley Nails, Shear Wonders Salon & Day Spa, The Hills Hair Salon and Beaumont Unified School District. Financial assistance came from Molina Healthcare, Beaumont Electric, Mr. Real Estate, Beaumont Realty and numerous individuals.
Winter Wish has developed into a unique, individualized community-wide all-volunteer effort of which we can all be proud.
Sincere thank you from,
Winter Wish Committee
