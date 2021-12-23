Winter Wish thanks the citizens of Beaumont, Cherry Valley, and the
surrounding communities for your support of the 32nd year of Winter Wish.
Winter
Wish was started by the Beaumont Soroptimist 32 years ago serving one family in need.
This year, warm clothing, toys, and some household needs (blankets and/or towels)
were given to 671 children in 224 families that were selected to be recipients of Winter Wish gifts in 2021. Food, collected through the community food drive, were also given on Distribution Day.
Community groups and businesses to thank are as follows: So. Cal Gas Co., Bank of
Hemet, Beaumont Chamber of Commerce , Beaumont Cherry Valley Rec & Parks District, DRB Distributing, San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, Highland Springs Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, Pro Craft Construction, Blooming Lotus Hair Salon, Truck Works of Banning, the City of Beaumont, including their Transit Department, Police Dispatchers and the Citizen Volunteer Patrol, the retirement communities of Four Seasons at Beaumont, and Highland Springs Country Club. The Pass Patchers Quilter’s Guild donated amazing quilts with matching toys or books. Hundreds of tags were selected to satisfy the wishes of children in our community.
Donations were also received to purchase gifts and food.
Service groups donating to this project were, the Cherry Festival Association, Kiwanis Club of Beaumont, Lions Club of Beaumont, San Gorgonio Pass Rotary, the
Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary, and their Interact Club.
The Beaumont/Banning Soroptimist International continually gives volunteer time and financial support.
Churches in our community helped to fulfill the wishes and needs of local families,
Beaumont Presbyterian and St. Stephen’s Episcopal.
The following businesses displayed tags for their customers to choose from, Leah Larkin Law Offices, Huntress Innovations, Wines Chiropractic, Family Chiropractic, Cherry Valley Nails, Shear Wonders Salon & Day Spa, Coldwell Banker Kivett-Teeters and Beaumont Unified School District.
Financial assistance came from Molina Healthcare, Citrus Escrow Inc., The Harris Group, Beaumont Presbyterian Church, and numerous individuals for their donations.
Also, a special recognition to Rod’s Bicycle Ministry.
A special thanks to Domino’s Pizza — Beaumont, Johnny Russo’s — Banning and Jersey Mike’s — Beaumont.
Winter Wish has developed into a unique, individualized community-wide all-volunteer effort of which we can all be proud.
Sincere thank you.
The Winter Wish Committee
