This is Dec. 26. It is a day of shopping, returning gifts that didn’t fit (clothing or items for the house) and a day of getting deals. It’s all part of it. It, of course, is Christmas.
I am a member of a mainline Protestant and liturgical church. Because of this I understand that Christmas is not yet over (yea, just begun) as it is a season of the church year which lasts until Jan. 6.
But I must admit, for all the preparations of the season in which I engaged with much happy and joyful spirit, I am really played out. I’m tired. I am glad to say that I am not melancholy but I am wondering why I like the preparation, it seems, more than the actual activity of Christmas? And, is it just more pronounced for some unknown reason this year?
Is this an anomaly, is it a marker of advanced years, was it just all the dishes needing doing at an hour later than my usual “done with all that” time frame in the average day? I am guessing the reader may know what I mean about this.
Beside all of the dishes, places to be, people to see, there are now gifts to find a home for so we don’t spend January tripping all over them. The gifts were really, really nice but they do have to go somewhere. We have to make room.
We could replace some older things to give away now with the new things we have happily received. That would be a good outcome.
Christmas means many things to many people. There are some who would wish for just a sliver of what I have enjoyed. This is not a complaint.
There are those who need more than I did receive to be happy, there are those who just see a holiday of mirth.
There are, of course, many of us that see a holiday centered upon the remembrance of that important birth but you will not hear me seriously claim that “Jesus is the reason for the season” because I recognize many possible reasons for what we have experienced and for our traditions.
In this diverse country we have many non-Christians and some observe Christmas and others do not. All ok. My hope is that whatever you observe, if it holds the sacred for you, that you were blessed in it.
At the beginning of 2021 we experienced a clear representation that we need some work in “making room” for others who do not agree with our opinions or particular outlook on the issues of the day.
At the beginning of 2022, I want to ask if we could do better by our fellows by making room for them in this grand society we treasure as our common heritage. If we can do so we may also demonstrate an ability to “make room” for that manger baby so many of us now celebrate.
Scott W. Hamre, Cherry Valley
