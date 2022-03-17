Thank you to the Record Gazette for their awesome reporting on all the dysfunction that goes on in the City of Banning.
Keep it coming!! Once again the city leaders (council and city manager) show how inept they are.
Why would the city utility department buy a piece of land that was formerly a homeless encampment and now a biohazard zone?
Since the utility department is the only department with money laying around due to our high utility rates they can afford to pay top dollar.
Was it to avoid some sort of legal action by the property owner since the city allowed his or her property to be rendered useless?
Perhaps the private property owner is a friend or relative of a city employee and realized they could make money off the city by letting the city put the homeless there.
How much of our tax dollars are being spent cleaning up the city's homeless debacle?
The city manager said that there would be toilets, showers, police presence and security at the new homeless village.
Who is paying for all the amenities? And where did the homeless go? Right next to the main walking route for students to get to Banning High.
Who is making the decisions?
Is it only the city manager or does the city council sign off on all these shortsighted plans. Sun Lakers, your not the only ones. From the east end to the west end it's all going down hill.
Gina Gartner, Banning
