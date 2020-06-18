Editor,
I look forward to the proposed improvements to the Pennsylvania Avenue underpass.
Westward on and off ramps would be particularly welcome.
Nonetheless this work should be delayed until the proposed Interstate 10 westward onramp change is completed.
The inevitable traffic stoppages on Pennsylvania Avenue for construction will shift at least half the traffic to Highland Springs Ave.
The backups for northbound traffic to the westbound onramp are already sizable.
The added traffic from Pennsylvania will compound the problem.
The proposed onramp change will greatly alleviate the northbound Highland Springs traffic congestion and will result in a much-improved flow of the increased traffic.
Steve Benoff, Beaumont
