When I read the article about Morongo Casino Resort & Spa donating more than 18,000 pounds of food to local food banks, I was very appreciative.
However, I was disappointed they did not offer any of the food or products to their employees first.
If they had offered first choice of food to those employees who worked in the casino’s many restaurants, coffee shop and buffet, it would have helped with the stress of finances to those employees.
Think of all those families who would have been saving money on their grocery bills over the first few weeks of their lay off.
Most of their employees are only paid minimum wage.
The employees were also only given their continuing paychecks until the end of March.
I am positive those employees are more than likely the exact kind of client who would, or will, be using the local food banks to feed their family.
I would respect the administration of the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa if they will consider the financial hardship of many of their employees next time they want to do a good deed and help the community.
Paula Corcoran, Beaumont
