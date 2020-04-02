I live in Beaumont, We have 6 people in our house.
My wife is the only person that goes out of the house to get supplies.
She does all the things she is supposed to, sanitize her hands, remove her closes and showers when she gets home, etc.
We are still scared of getting the virus. People are not doing what they are supposed to do, which makes me mad. Real mad.
I would like to know where these five cases live in Beaumont and what is being done to stop them from spreading it. Also where did they get it, did they travel and bring it here?
Tom Whittey, Beaumont
