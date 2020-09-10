Aug. 8 was exciting and magical from the minute I looked out of my front window and saw a big sign saying “Happy 100th Birthday Lola!”
It seemed as if everyone I ever knew was in that amazing parade of cars and golf carts and bikes.
Thank you to everyone who participated
It so warmed my heart to see so many friends I really had not seen in years. Thanks to all of you from the bottom of my heart for the flowers, many gifts, hugs and for making my day!
Much love,
Lola Parchment, Banning
