I understand your need to justify a belief that the United States is a Christian construct. And so you cherry pick and edit the words of the founding fathers. First and foremost, Thomas Jefferson was neither prophet nor saint. He was a Deist; " a movement or system of thought advocating natural (see natural entry 1 sense 8b) religion, emphasizing morality, and in the 18th century denying the interference of the Creator with the laws of the universe" Mirriam-Webster Dictionary.
So, while he was a Christian, it was a general belief unlike today's definition.
Additionally, the quote that you attributed to him was incomplete, "God who gave us life gave us liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God? Indeed I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just, that his justice cannot sleep forever. Commerce between master and slave is despotism." Rather hypocritical wouldn't you say?”
It is my opinion that we need to weigh the writings of our founders with the reality of their actions. And not try to deify them.
Bobbi Ashurst, Banning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.