June 3, 2022
Dear editor,
There may have been a drought but the water shortage is man made because Sacramento has opened the water gates at California reservoir dams and is draining the stored water into the ocean while killing desalination projects at the Pacific shoreline.
Not only will this directly affect water company customers at their home faucets, Sacramento is reducing water allotments from the reservoirs to San Joaquin Valley farmers. The central valley is a vital breadbasket.
We tend to think in terms of what directly affects us; therefore our concern is what is immediately available at the store. However, what we purchase at the store originates from water used by farmers and time is needed to plant, grow and harvest crops.
This is not to mention the rising costs of energy: petroleum products (diesel, gasoline and natural gas) and electricity are used in the food chain from before the seeds are planted to the home table and inflated energy costs may break the chain. No one produces for free and end products may be unavailable for consumers at any price.
So, not only do we have a water shortage caused by the current political process, we may well have an impending politically caused famine.
Allan McNew
Beaumont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.