In a long, rambling letter, Geoffrey Wilson lamented that President Trump lost the election to Joe Biden because of unethical entities. He blamed the deceitful media, pollsters, state governors, FBI, and Justice Department for damaging Trump's campaign.
He complained President Trump should have won because of his achievements and ideas for the future.
Trump supporters believe that tax cuts for corporations and billionaires, putting 3 conservative judges on the Supreme Court to overthrow Roe v. Wade, and rolling back EPA regulations that protect the environment have been great achievements.
Since the RNC did not adopt a new platform in 2020, ideas for the future were never expressed nor explained. Mr. Wilson wrote when the "China virus" hit the country, President Trump got things together at "Warp Speed."
But the facts suggest otherwise. Trump ignored the warnings of a coronavirus pandemic and downplayed the seriousness of the threat to the country. The Trump administration failed to develop a national strategy to contain the virus.
With 13.1 million cases of COVID-19 and 265 thousand deaths, the U.S. has the most cases and deaths in the world.
And as the virus surges across the country, President Trump continues to ignore and downplay the pandemic, while he plays golf.
Feeding America declared "more than 50 million people, including 17 million children, may experience food insecurity in 2020." With 12.6 million people unemployed, the U.S. Senate Republicans refused to debate the House of Representatives Heroes Act, which would provide trillions of dollars in aid to state governments, businesses, coronavirus relief measures, and the millions of workers across the nation.
Instead of addressing the real concerns of the American people, President Trump can only talk about bogus election fraud and the rising stock market. The Presidential Fact Checker has estimated Trump has told 25,000 lies since 2016. The only thing President Trump can do at "Warp Speed" is tell lies.
Gary Campanella, Beaumont
