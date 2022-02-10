Hey! We need warehouses!
We buy huge amounts of stuff around here.
Food, drink, products.
Businesses have to stash this stuff somewhere until it can be distributed.
Don’t ‘Diss’ warehouses! On the other hand, do the warehouses have to be right here? Right in the middle of our suburban-mall shopping area? Across the street from condos and senior subdivisions? On the other hand, just to the East of this projected warehouse development stretch miles of un-built flat freeway-adjacent land.
Why not put those warehouses out there? There is immediate freeway access, fewer old folks slowing down deliveries, and fewer opportunities for truck collisions.
M. Eileen McGarry, Beaumont
