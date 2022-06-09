June 4, 2022
My wife and I are Beaumont residents and were one of the first residents to live in the 55-plus community of Solera since it was developed in 2003. We, like many retired residents in Solera, chose to move to Beaumont to escape the "Rat Race" of Orange and LA counties and adopt a more relaxed and enjoyable standard of living. Since moving to Beaumont we have obviously seen many changes. Most have been good and have enhanced our lifestyle while still retaining a feeling of a rural community.
Unfortunately, the recent trend to start building mega warehouses near residential areas in the beautiful Pass area is threatening to destroy the tranquil lifestyle that we have come to enjoy. We are not opposed to warehouses, however, we are opposed to building them next to residential and senior communities where the big-rig traffic and pollution are a problem that affects the health, safety, quality of life and values of our property. Additionally, making zoning changes and amending the Beaumont General Plan to accommodate a warehouse is inappropriate.
While we fought the Gateway warehouse with petitions, attendance at the supervisor board meetings, and written opposition by the Beaumont City Council it did no good and the project is being built. However, the proposed Summit Station is now in the hands of the Beaumont City Council and Planning Commission. It is our sincere hope that they will step up and seriously oppose this project that is proposed to be built in an inappropriate location. Please consider the residents of Beaumont that live adjacent to the location and their well-being. Don't make the in-excusable decision that the Banning Planning Commission and City Council made when they approved putting a warehouse next to Sun Lakes and The Lakes. Clearly they did not care about the residents. We hope that this doesn't happen in our city.
Gary M. Stoh
Beaumont
Commented
