In recent months we have seen more and more proposals by developers to put industrial warehouses adjacent to senior communities in Riverside County.
Two of these are the Summit Station 2.5 million sq. ft. warehouse on Cherry Valley Blvd. in Beaumont and the Banning Pointe 700,000 sq. ft. warehouse off of Highland Springs Road in Banning.
These would impact all three senior communities in our cities: Sun Lakes, Four Seasons, and Solera, as well as an assisted living facility in Banning and a proposed community park across from the proposed warehouse on CV Blvd.
This would be a problem for our senior citizens for several reasons:
1. Seniors are among the most vulnerable to air pollution caused by big-rig diesel trucks. Hundreds of these trucks a day will be attracted by these proposed mega-warehouses.
2. The big rigs will cause serious traffic problems, especially for seniors. And in the case of Banning, it would make the traffic in the already gridlocked Highland Springs Road area even worse. Based on the formula used by the South Coast Air Quality Management District, the Banning Pointe warehouse would attract an estimated 200 diesel big rigs a day.
3. For many seniors living on fixed incomes, a warehouse just across the street will significantly reduce the value of their homes.
There are plenty of other places in Banning and Beaumont to build warehouses without putting them next door to senior communities.
Steve Mehlman, Beaumont
