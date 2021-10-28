Dear Editor,
I see where the Sun Lakes community is upset about a warehouse to be built across the street from them. Given the traffic problems on Highland Springs and the freeway, the smog that already obstructs the mountain view in the summer, and the 24/7 truck noise, I don’t blame them. But that’s small potatoes. Take a look at Banning.ca.us for the city’s plan to allow 10 more warehouses stretching from the eastern border of Sun Lakes all the way to Sunset Avenue. This plan includes two “fulfillment centers” (warehouses) that exceed 1.3 million square feet each. Another warehouse is half a million square feet. Seven more warehouses complete the picture. And these warehouses will be built on both sides of the street, north and south of the Sun Lakes Blvd. extension.
I can’t for the life of me figure out how making Banning the warehouse capital of Riverside County is beneficial to the city’s residents, or for anybody who lives in the Pass, for that matter. The city has already chosen to ignore three separate reports stating that the single warehouse behind Albertsons would be seriously detrimental to area residents, so the city wants 10 more of the same...no, larger? I get it about tax revenue for the city. Previous City Councils got stuck in the “Stagecoach City” mentality and gave Beaumont the business and the tax revenue. But making Banning a warehouse district takes us from the frying pan into the fire.
Banning Mayor Colleen Wallace says, “there are a lot of kids still here who might want to come back and invest in our city. I’m keeping it real...we’ll be dead and gone...” when these warehouses are built. I need to keep it real as well. I know very few kids who will want to live anywhere near warehouse central and I hope they don’t raise their kids in a noisy, smog polluted valley. If any generation is concerned about saving the environment, it is the younger one. Maybe we should listen to them.
Mayor Wallace wants the kids to come back. But to what?
Marian Putnam, Beaumont
