Dear Editor:
I was delighted to read about Congressman Ruiz’s meeting with Beaumont and Banning officials concerning the millions of federal dollars that will be used for important infrastructure projects in our two cities.
But I especially appreciated Dr. Ruiz’s comments about warehouses: “The community needs to have input into what they want in an area. We want to make sure warehouses are not near residential areas to add noise and pollution and add to everyday commutes or be near schools…We need to be smart and address these risks (including) the risk for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease associated with air pollution.”
Sadly, Banning has ignored these risks by approving the Banning Pointe warehouse adjacent to Sun Lakes and The Lakes assisted living facility. Hopefully, the Beaumont City Council will heed Dr. Ruiz’s advice and turn down the proposal for the 2.5 million sq. ft. Beaumont Summit Station warehouse on Cherry Valley Boulevard. That mega-warehouse would be across the street from the Solera and Stetson communities on one side, and a proposed community park on the other.
The Environmental Impact Report (EIR) requested by Beaumont should be completed in early May. There will be one or more public hearings to follow. Stay tuned.
Steve Mehlman, Beaumont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.