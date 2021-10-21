Let’s talk about a world filled with warehouses and the people elected or appointed that have the responsibility to protect the public from outrageous attempts to profit from bad planning.
A warehouse is simply a middleman for products on their way to mar-ket. Warehouses do not manufacture nor service a community.
There are no reasons to allow such an operation in a suburban neighborhood, especially one with thousands of senior citizens who could be in need of ambulance and fire services in order to save a life.
Traffic, pollution, noise plus the fact that these trucks will obstruct every local business in the area is no more than a nuisance to everyone. Where is the benefit other than to a small corporation or to line the pockets of those elected who serve the majority of the people not just a few that do not even live here. Stop this madness.
This is not progress but backwards thinking with no thought to the future. This is not only a Sun Lakes or The Lakes problem.
This effects every business and ser-vice in the area. With truck traffic blocking Highland Springs Road how long before people will stop going to business here?
Nick Polcino, Banning
