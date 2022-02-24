I missed the "Letters to the Editor" section. I'm glad its back. I read the Gazette’s article on Santana and understand the city's legal stance to him speaking out on facts and concerns of the citizens.
The whole problem to this fiasco can only be blamed on those involved in the approving the zoning of warehouses, so close to housing and streets crowded with commerce.
I understand that the city fears lawsuits due to the facts and concerns that Santana revealed.
However, they also made reference to Santana making future biased claims.
A bias towards the community is an entirely different bias to one that favors developers who "support" city officials in order to get zoning that said developers desire.
Sounds to me that the city seems to use the term "bias" in a relative reference and not a broad reference.
The city has its share of biases which generated this whole fiasco that we're in.
Yet they only want to shine light on Santana's "concern for the community bias" because it could put their “past zoning biases that assisted developers" into jeopardy of lawsuits.
I asked some of the people building warehouses in Beaumont's zoned area (south of the 60 and away from homes) as to why there would be warehouses built down by the Albertson's. They told me without skipping a beat, "Cheaper dirt” — That spot is cheaper than in their zoned warehouse land.
David Hansen, Beaumont
