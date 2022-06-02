May 27, 2022
Yesterday I watched the recent city council business on channel 10. Guess what? More warehouses. Drive over to the warehouse being built by the airport, 1 million square feet. The plan is to build another 2 million square feet north of the airport on the other side of the 10. Then they want to build 1 million square feet behind Albertsons, adjacent to The Lakes assisted living center and adjacent to 3,300 homes for seniors. The BIG warehouse will be right in the middle of the city, 5 million square feet from Sunset to the edge of senior homes on the west and homes across the street at Sunset on the east. Every square inch of available land will become a mass of air and noise polluting diesel big rigs.
I saw a beautiful picture of Banning with snow-covered mountains in the background. If the current city “planner” and city manager get their way, within a few years our view will be obscured by giant concrete boxes and the pollution caused by the thousands of diesel trucks 24/7. City “planners” and city managers like Adam Rush and Doug Schulze come and go. They will not retire here. Once they have blighted the city with warehouses and the thousands of big rig, diesel, air polluting trucks increasing traffic safety problems and increased cancer and asthma rates, they will move on to their next “jobs” or retire in a community with pristine air and a beautiful view. Meanwhile, Banning will suffer from traffic deaths and air pollution. How lazy can you be if you spend your job as city “planner” and city manager filling the city with concrete boxes and diesel trucks?
Banning can do better than this.
Diane Nethercott, Banning
